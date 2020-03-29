Sweet moment orangutan dotes on family of otters after their river was run through ape enclosure at Belgium zoo





AN orangutan says hi to his new little pals — a family of otters.

The 3 orangutans at Pairi Daiza zoo, Belgium, evolved a “special bond” with the otters after their river was run through the ape enclosure.

An orangutan says hi to his new little pals — a family of otters

Three orangutans at Pairi Daiza zoo, Belgium, evolved a 'particular bond' with the otters

The zoo stated it enriched each species’ environments.

And as those peculiar photos display the orangutan family are besotted with their strange friends.

Mum Sari and child Berani can ceaselessly be discovered taking part in a sport of cover and search with the otters.

While dad, Ujian, likes to seize the eye of the lovable crowd and entertain them as a big staff.

A spokesman at the zoo stated: “Two elements are essential for the neatly being of an animal in captivity: the scale of his enclosure, but additionally the standard of his enclosure.

“This implies that an animal – and that is much more the case of orangutans, with whom people proportion 97 in step with cent of their DNA – will have to be entertained, occupied, challenged and saved busy mentally, emotionally and bodily at all occasions.

“We have an excessively sturdy ‘enrichment’ program.

The spokesman added: “Our keepers entertain all of them day lengthy with thoughts video games, riddles, puzzles, and different stuff to coach their intelligence.

“The otters actually revel in getting out of the water on the orangutan island to head and play with their giant, bushy pals.

“In specific child Berani and daddy Ujian have evolved an excessively particular bond with their neighbours.

The two species, who're typically discovered international's aside, become company pals when group of workers at the zoo made up our minds to run the otter's river through the orangutan's territory

Baby Berani taking part in a sport of cover and search with the otters

While dad, Ujian, likes to seize the eye of the lovable crowd and entertain them as a big staff





