She’s Quitting Porn to Join the Marines

Vienna Rose had had sufficient. “It’s time for Vienna Rose to die,” she tweeted on March 19th. “I’m done with porn.” She didn’t need to be a part of an {industry} the place “the most vile people are rewarded,” and recommended all 18-year-olds in grownup to “get the fuck out now while there’s still time.”

A couple of hours later, I gained an instantaneous message from Rose. When we attached through telephone, she informed me {that a} pair of news I’d written—one about grownup megastar Heather Vahn’s frightening abuse allegations towards emerging grownup actor Tommy Wood, the different exploring how XXX content material has gotten rougher due to MindGeek’s keep an eye on over the manner of porn manufacturing and distribution—helped her arrive at the choice.

“I’d been wanting to say my piece for a while and didn’t know how to go about it,” she says. “I think it’s very dangerous to put this narrative out there to women, young women especially, that sex work is this huge money-making thing. I feel like we feed that to women, that you’ll come in here and start making lots of money, but because porn is so oversaturated that is genuinely not the case anymore.”

According to Rose, when she joined the porn {industry} in August 2017, the usual fee for a boy-girl scene was once $1,000. One 12 months later, the worth went down to $800. Now, there are ladies doing scenes for as little as $500-600. “Top performers are the minority. The majority, actresses like me, will only work four times a month,” she explains. “I made between $5,000 to $8,000 on a busy month, and on a slow month it would be between $3,000 to $5,000. In a year, I made at most about $80,000—and that’s not even factoring in the things we have to pay for, like hair, makeup, and agent’s fees, which are usually 18-20 percent.”

She additionally bemoaned the method brokers entice impressionable younger ladies into porn through surfing their Instagram, discovering a scorching younger girl, and sending them a message like, Do you wish to have to pop out to L.A. and make $10,000 month?

“To me, that’s baiting,” she says. “Young women should not be recruited into porn.”

Rose, who’s 20, was once a kind of younger ladies. After viewing the docuseries Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, she googled “how to get into porn.” It took her to a web site known as SexyJobs.com, the place she crammed out a resume. Before lengthy, her telephone was once ringing off the hook with “weirdos wanting me to do privates, strip clubs, all sorts of people.” She quickly gained a choice from John Stevens, considered one of the topics of Hot Girls Wanted. He satisfied the then 18-year-old to fly from her small the town in rural Oklahoma to Hollywood.

“I’d never even been on a plane. I remember sitting on the plane the whole time terrified, thinking I’d made a huge mistake,” she recollects. “ I didn’t have any money, was leaving everything I knew, and knew that when everyone in my hometown found out, there would be no going back.”

It wasn’t simply Hot Girls Wanted that had impressed Rose, a former Miss Oklahoma contestant, to sign up for the grownup {industry}. “I’ve always been very sexual—and very curious. I was also very shy when I was young,” she says. “So I was putting myself in dangerous situations to explore my sexuality, like meeting with guys off Craigslist to fulfill certain things. I thought I’d eventually get an STD or get killed, so figured I should explore these things in a controlled environment, and if I can make money doing it, then why not.”

“I was talking to a Marine recruiter because I thought I was done with porn, and was ready to join…”

But when Rose moved out to L.A., she realized that the porn lifestyles was once, neatly, now not as glamorous as she’d was hoping. She was once thrown right into a two-bedroom condominium housing ten aspiring grownup actresses; in the meantime, Stevens didn’t turn out to be a lot of an agent, so paintings was once scarce. “He brings girls out there and does nothing for them. There was one point where I was just eating eggs or rice, because that’s all that I could afford,” she recollects. “Then I got really sick, because there were all these people in the house and I wasn’t eating properly. After that, I got out of there.”

After crashing with a non-industry good friend in Laguna Beach, Rose regarded into gratifying her lifelong dream of becoming a member of the Marines (her brother is recently serving in the army).

“I was talking to a Marine recruiter because I thought I was done with porn, and was ready to join,” Rose says. “I quit smoking weed, got into amazing shape. And then my Marine recruiter called to ask me about my tattoos, and my tattoo on the back of my neck is out of regulation, so he told me to get it removed. I got a consultation for it and they told me it would cost $2,400 and take about a year. So I went back into porn to make enough money.”

Rose quickly discovered herself being recruited through Dave Rock, the proprietor of grownup company Motley Models. But her signing, she says, got here with a catch. He and his female friend, the grownup actress Scarlett Sage, have been in search of a “pet.” “He said, ‘Scarlett and I are looking for a pet. If you would be interested in doing something for us, we could make sure that you would succeed.’ It was basically a quid pro quo,” Rose claims. “I had to think it over because I hadn’t fucked anybody to get ahead yet, and really didn’t want to take that route, plus he didn’t really explain what the terms were. But I wanted to join the Marines, and wanted to get away from all this, so I did what I had to.” (Rock didn’t reply to requests for remark.)

Rose alleges that she arrived to their first “meeting” at their house, and Sage was once in a gown. After soliciting for she give her a therapeutic massage, she says Sage then ordered her to carry out oral intercourse on her. It was once an early signal of what she calls Sage’s “controlling” habits—bossing her round, making her do chores, and usually treating her as their space puppy. On most sensible of that, she says Dave would continuously criticize her frame and evaluate her unfavorably to different grownup performers on his roster.

Things got here to a head one night. “[Sage] told me to come upstairs with her, we took a bath together, and then she put these cat ears on me, which I thought was kind of weird. Then she called Dave in. And when we had sex, that’s when things got very odd,” says Rose. “[Sage] took her dog’s leash and put it around my neck, and in my mind, everything changed. Some people would probably say that’s not that big of a deal but with the way she had been treating me, it solidified that they didn’t see me as a human being. They saw me as a sex toy, and I started feeling very gross. It became this very degrading sort of experience for me.”

At round the one-year mark, in April of 2019, she left Motley Models and signed with East Coast Talent. “[Dave] would build me up to beat me back down. I had to get away, because I felt like I was in an abusive relationship with my agent.”

Her skilled scenario advanced with new illustration however she nonetheless isn’t proud of each her status in the {industry}, and the method she’s been handled, so Rose has made up our minds to name it quits.

“I’m definitely quitting porn. I’m at the end of my rope,” she tells me. “From the moment I’ve gotten into porn, I’ve been told: ‘Maybe if you just went to the gym and toned up you’d be getting more work.’ Well I’ve been doing that. I’m just depressed all the time, have a horrible eating disorder and body dysmorphia. Maybe these are things I had before I got into porn but they were heavily exacerbated by porn.”

“If you aren’t a top performer, everyone tells you there’s something wrong with your body, and it’s almost a requirement to change yourself surgically,” Rose continues. “There’s a list of things that I want to change about myself, and I don’t think that’s healthy.”

For now, she’ll proceed to produce grownup content material on her OnlyFans account and by means of camming—so as to save sufficient cash to get that pesky neck tattoo got rid of and sign up for the Marines.

“I want to make a difference in this world,” says Rose. “I’ve never given up on my dream of being in the military. I want to be a Marine because, in my mind, it’s go hard or go home. I have respect for every branch of the military but the Marines seems like more of a challenge. So I’m just going to keep working, stack my money, get this tattoo removed, and then join the military—and go to school. I got sidetracked and caught up in performing, because I’ve always loved performing.”

She pauses. “I don’t think I’m good at a lot of things…but I’m really good at sex.”