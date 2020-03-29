Schoolboy, 14, dies after testing positive for coronavirus in Portugal
World 

Schoolboy, 14, dies after testing positive for coronavirus in Portugal

A TEENAGE boy has died after falling sick with the coronavirus in Portugal.

The 14-year-old’s demise follows that of a 16-year-old French schoolgirl, who died at a Paris health facility final week.

Is it safe to travel to Portugal following the coronavirus outbreak?
Portugal has reported 5,962 Covid-19 instances and 119 deaths
Tents in Porto have been set up for cases of coronavirus
Tents in Porto were arrange for instances of coronavirus
The Portuguese teen, who lived in a the town half-an-hour from Porto, misplaced his struggle for lifestyles in the early hours of this morning.

Local experiences stated he suffered from psoriasis, a pores and skin dysfunction that may have an effect on the immune device.

