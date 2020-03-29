Schoolboy, 14, dies after testing positive for coronavirus in Portugal
A TEENAGE boy has died after falling sick with the coronavirus in Portugal.
The 14-year-old’s demise follows that of a 16-year-old French schoolgirl, who died at a Paris health facility final week.
The Portuguese teen, who lived in a the town half-an-hour from Porto, misplaced his struggle for lifestyles in the early hours of this morning.
Local experiences stated he suffered from psoriasis, a pores and skin dysfunction that may have an effect on the immune device.
