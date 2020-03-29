Rhode Island Is Clamping Down on Those Leaving New York Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 27: An NYPD police officer is observed dressed in a protecting face masks because the coronavirus continues to unfold around the United States on March 27, 2020 in New York City. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a world pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by way of Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Noam Galai/Getty

Rhode Island’s executive is clamping down on the ones leaving New York to search out shelter within the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that Rhode Island state police might be observed checking for New York license plated automobiles using northbound on the Interstate-95 close to the Connecticut border. There have been additionally visual indicators on the freeway ordering New Yorkers to tug over on the leisure prevent.

Governor Gina Raimondo reiterated Friday at her day-to-day coronavirus press briefing an government order introduced the day before today that “anyone returning to Rhode Island after traveling from New York to Rhode Island by any mode of transportation … must be in quarantine for 14 days.”

“That is a law, it comes with penalties. It is not a suggestion. I also would like to remind people that we have members of the National Guard stationed every day all day at T.F. Green [Airport], at Amtrak train stations, at bus stops, collecting information from you when you get off, so we can put you in our contact tracing system and you are hereby ordered into quarantine for 14 days.”

Raimondo additionally introduced that starting Saturday the National Guard could be making door-to-door stops to search out New Yorkers.

“We really doing our best to target those homes where we know people are likely to have come from New York. We have a good sense of which are rental properties, which are second homes, and we will be knocking on the door and asking folks for their contact information, providing them with the order that they must remain in quarantine for 14 days if they have come from New York state,” Raimondo mentioned.

Newsweek reached out to the governor’s place of job Saturday for remark, however it didn’t reply in time for e-newsletter.

Rhode Island has 203 showed circumstances of the unconventional coronavirus within the state and best 28 hospitalizations, in line with the state’s Department of Health site. New York, which is more or less 145 miles clear of Rhode Island, is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic inside the United States. The Empire State has 44,635 showed circumstances and 535 deaths, in line with its executive site.

“Right now, we have a pin pointed risk that we need to address and we need to be serious. That risk is called New York City,” Raimondo mentioned all over her Friday press briefing. “In light of that risk and in light of the fact that folks from New York present a different kind of danger to the people of Rhode Island, we are going to take a more aggressive approach for the foreseeable future as it relates to people coming to Rhode Island from New York.”