Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will ‘Try In Earnest Pretty Soon’ to Have Second Child
Harry and Meghan “committed” to having 2d kid
They are about to embark on a lifestyles in Los Angeles, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also are reportedly making plans to have a 2d kid to sign up for son Archie, born remaining May.