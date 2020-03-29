Norman Reedus on 10 Years of ‘The Walking Dead’ and How Cher Is His Dream Guest on AMC’s ‘Ride’

“I’m kind of the guy who, if there was a zombie apocalypse, I’d probably find someplace nice to hide.”

Norman Reedus is arguably tv’s favourite badass. For the previous 10 years, he has performed Daryl Dixon, the gruff motorcycle-driving Southerner who will do no matter it takes to continue to exist among the zombies on AMC’s The Walking Dead. But Reedus is fast to show he is not anything like Daryl. “I’m completely different. I’m a complete neat freak,” Reedus says. “I’m kind of the guy who, if there was a zombie apocalypse, I’d probably find someplace nice to hide. I wouldn’t have that same bravado as Daryl does.” The one similarity the 2 do proportion is a love of bikes, a love displayed on each The Walking Dead and Reedus’ fact display Ride with Norman Reedus, additionally on AMC, the place he invitations famous person visitors to trip with him all over the world. “It kind of started out as a gearhead show,” Reedus says, however during the last 4 seasons, the display has turn into “looser” and extra “fun,” with visitors together with Marilyn Manson, the past due Peter Fonda and Dead co-stars Melissa McBride and Steven Yeun. “It’s me being a total goofball the entire time with really cool guests.”

Did you suppose The Walking Dead would final this lengthy when it began?

I do not believe any of us had any concept that it could final that lengthy.

What recommendation would you give other people to continue to exist a zombie apocalypse?

Bond in combination. Find other people you’ll paintings with and have each and every different’s backs.

What type of adventures can other people be expecting from the brand new season of Ride on AMC?

We went to Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Uruguay, Costa Rica. A pair of loopy episodes in America. This final season is superb. It’s my favourite season up to now.

Who’s your dream visitor on Ride?

I need Cher. I at all times had a weigh down on Cher. She’s simply badass. I love her complete vibe. Always have.

Why will have to lovers of The Walking Dead watch Ride?

There’s the bike parallel, of direction, however it is utterly other. On one display I’m very critical, and I’ve this Southern growl. It’s in order that intense. Ride is the exact opposite. More than the rest, it is only a blast.

What do you suppose is the attraction of bikes?

I in finding other people on bikes identical to the sense of being on two wheels. You undergo a the city, you odor town, you’ll see it from all angles. There’s a way of freedom that you do not get in a automobile the place you simply do not see the sector.