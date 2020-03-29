New York delays presidential primary to June 23





New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo mentioned he used to be delaying the state’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 23, when the state plans to grasp legislative congressional and native birthday celebration primaries.

“I don’t suppose it’s smart to be bringing other folks to one location to vote” at the April date, he mentioned.

New York joins over a dozen states that experience not on time some elections. A smaller workforce together with Ohio, Georgia, Louisiana, Connecticut, Maryland, Rhode Island, Indiana and Kentucky have additionally postponed their presidential primaries.

The governor’s resolution got here as election commissioners throughout New York warned they had been “risking” their well being and protection to meet coming near near cut-off dates for trying out machines and making ready ballots forward of the April 28 date.

Cuomo additionally says he’s signing an government order teaching hospitals to permit no less than one spouse into supply rooms.

The governor took the motion Saturday after some hospitals had barred sufferers from having any guests, together with expectant fathers, as a result of the danger the ones other folks may just pose to well being care employees if they’re inflamed.

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—What the coronavirus shutdown approach for immigrant employees

—The Supreme Court has refrained from generation. Could coronavirus trade that?

—Are money handouts, tax vacations, and bond purchases the worldwide economic system’s very best hope?

—The employees the U.S. govt deems “essential” amid the coronavirus pandemic

—Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast analyzing the evolving position of CEO

—WATCH: U.S. tax closing date moved from April 15 to July 15

Get up to velocity for your morning trip with Fortune’s CEO Daily e-newsletter.





Source link