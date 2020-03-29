Man, 35, charged with murder after running naked from coronavirus quarantine and biting woman to death





A MAN positioned below quarantine in India amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic has been charged with murder after biting a woman to death.

The 35-year-old was once positioned below quarantine measures in Tamil Nadu, amid COVID-19 fears after returning from Sri Lanka.

According to native information, the crazed guy fled his space naked and bit an 80-year-old woman in her neck.

Indian police officers mentioned the woman was once admitted to sanatorium on Friday, however died nowadays after her situation worsened all through remedy.

A police spokesperson advised NDTV: “The accused, Manikandan, has a historical past of psychological sickness for which he was once handled in Madurai again in 2010. “On Friday, he disrobed himself and ran from his house.

“He tripped and fell 100 metres from his house and centered the aged woman, who was once sitting out of doors her space.

“According to the man’s family, ever since Manikandan returned from Sri Lanka, he was stressed about losses his business suffered there and his mental health deteriorated.”

A murder case has been filed in opposition to Manikandan.

Last week, President Narandra Modi imposed a national “curfew” on India’s inhabitants of one.three billion other people.

With India making up one-fifth of the sector’s inhabitants, it’s the biggest lockdown for the reason that COVID-19 outbreak started.

All of India’s 75 areas – together with capital town Delhi and Mumbai – are below strict self-isolation measures till March 31 no less than.

In a TV cope with, Modi mentioned: “To save India, to save its each citizen, you, your circle of relatives… each side road, each neighbourhood is being put below lockdown.

“The next 21 days are crucial for us… If we are not able to manage this pandemic then the country and your family will be set back by 21 years.”

Meanwhile, India’s well being gadget is bracing itself for a “tsunami” of 300 million coronavirus sufferers flooding into its sanatorium wards.

In a frank interview with the BBC, Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan, director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, mentioned: “I believe India goes to be the following hotspot for the epidemic with out query.

“We are most likely to see the similar tsunami of circumstances that Italy or Spain have witnessed lately, or was once previous observed in China, in a couple of weeks.

“You have to remember that transmission of disease is easier in India because of population density.”













