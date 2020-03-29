How to Watch White House’s Latest COVID-19 Announcements

There are a number of techniques to watch as President Donald Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force hang their newest press briefing on Sunday to talk about the U.S. recording probably the most COVID-19 instances of any nation on the earth.

The participants of the Coronavirus Task Force, led via Vice President Mike Pence, are set to seem within the White House’s James S. Brady Press Briefing room at round 5:00 p.m. EST Sunday. The White House’s legit web site will are living movement the March 29 presser in addition to the legit YouTube video web page for the Trump management.

On Saturday, the president held a coronavirus briefing in Norfolk, Virginia to see off the health facility send Comfort earlier than it departed for New York City. Trump, who isn’t an legit member of the Pence-led activity pressure, mechanically seems on the press briefings to talk and his day by day agenda displays he’s going to be provide Sunday.

“Will be doing a press conference today at 5:00 P.M. The White House. People are working harder than I have ever seen people work. It is a beautiful thing to watch!” Trump tweeted, confirming his goal on showing, which has angered a lot of his critics. The White House legit Twitter account additionally retweeted the president’s remarks.

Will be doing a press convention lately at 5:00 P.M. The White House. People are running tougher than I’ve ever noticed other folks paintings. It is a gorgeous factor to watch!

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Sunday’s briefing comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the rustic’s best professional on infectious illness and a member of the duty pressure, lately defended the president’s remarks that the Michigan and Washington governors must be extra “appreciative” of the government’s assist. The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease insisted their is not any strife between himself, the president and participants of the duty pressure.

“The reality is, not the rhetoric, is that the people who need things will get what they need, there’s the reality and the rhetoric. I know the spirit of the Task Force, and when people need things, it doesn’t matter who they are, we try to get them what they need,” Fauci instructed CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday morning. He went on to say there may well be “millions” of coronavirus instances and doubtlessly between 100 and 200,00zero other folks may just die because of the pandemic.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has showed 103,321 certain instances of coronavirus and 1,668 general deaths tied to COVID-19. New York State stays the rustic’s greatest scorching spot for coronavirus instances, however spaces in Louisiana and Chicago are seeing massive will increase.

Last week, Congress handed a greater than $2 trillion federal executive bailout of the U.S. economic system, which has been put on lockdown so as to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

There are a number of techniques to watch as President Donald Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force hang their newest press briefing on Sunday to talk about the U.S. recording probably the most COVID-19 instances of any nation on the earth.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty