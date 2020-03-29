Fans and Musicians Remember Country Singer Joe Diffie, Who Died From Coronavirus Complications

Joe Diffie plays on level all over the Watershed Music Festival at The Gorge on August 2, 2014 in George, Washington.

Photo via Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Country tune singer Joe Diffie gave up the ghost Sunday after struggling with headaches from the coronavirus. He was once 61.

Diffie was once a Grammy award-winning artist and 25-year member of the Grand Ole Opry who was once recognized for his hits within the 1990s like “Pickup Man,” “John Deere Green” and “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox.” His loss of life introduced out a swarm of remembrances from tune lovers and fellow artists thru social media.

Charlie Daniels tweeted, “Just were given phrase that Joe Diffie has gave up the ghost… Sincere condolences to his circle of relatives. It’s the sort of surprise and the sort of loss for Country Music

Trace Adkins wrote, “Oh my God. One of the all-time GREAT vocalists. Joe Diffie was my friend. RIP, buddy.”

Travis Tritt tweeted and additionally wrote on Instagram, “This is one of my favorite photos of Joe Diffie and me onstage together. This photo hangs in my office to this day. #ripjoediffie I will never forget you!”

The Eli Young Band tweeted, “Rest In Peace Joe Diffie! You were one of the most iconic and distinct voices on country radio. You will be missed by so many.”

Collin Raye tweeted, “I am deeply saddened at the news of Joe Diffie’s death. He and I were label mates on SONY Epic Records for many years… I am honored & humbled, to have known him. May God bless and comfort Joe’s family and welcome him into Eternity. We’ll miss you, Brother. -Collin”

Jamie Brooks from Florida State University posted a photograph of a water tower with the pronouncing, “Billy Bob Loves Charlene,” which is a line from John Deere Green.

Bobby Bones wrote, “RIP to the great Joe Diffie. We became buds over the last couple of years. It’s always great getting to know the people you were a fan of as a kid. That was absolutely the case w JD. Joe died of Coronavirus complications”

John Michael Montgomery added on Twitter, “Just came upon the very unhappy information about my good friend #JoeDiffie passing clear of headaches of COVID-19.

This is so heartbreaking, I simply do not even know what to mention. GOD BLESS his circle of relatives and family members. A tragic, unhappy day for nation tune. Rest In Peace.”

The Oak Ridge Boys referred to as Diffie’s loss of life “a tough one.”

COVID-19 is the professional identify of coronavirus, which was once first detected in Wuhan, China in past due 2019. Since then, there were greater than 715,000 other folks international who examined certain and greater than 33,000 deaths. There were 167,000 recoveries.

The United States leads all international locations with just about 140,000 certain circumstances, and the U.S. has just about 2,500 deaths associated with coronavirus.