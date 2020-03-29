Ex-Cheerleader Jackee Stang Just Launched the ‘Goop of Psychedelics’

A blonde lady dressed in a denim jacket pronouncing, “Jesus is psychedelic” swaggered into her storage in Marina del Rey. Like the love kid of Timothy Leary and Gwyneth Paltrow, Jackee Stang burst into the “psychedelic space” at the finish of final 12 months when she introduced what she calls “the world’s first psychedelic wellness corporation.”

Next month, the 36-year-old is going are living with an e-commerce platform, The Delic, which Stang advised me is, “like the Goop of psychedelics. It’s a glimpse into my own personal curation of living a psychedelic lifestyle.”

Stang motioned for me to sit down in a deck chair 6 ft clear of hers. “I’m kind of like a punk who’s into safety,” she joked, providing me some hand sanitizer. It was once the first week that the critical affect of the novel coronavirus was once changing into obvious, and he or she sought after to observe the regulations.