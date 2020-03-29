Did Anyone Win the $160 Million Jackpot on Saturday (Last) Night?

The profitable numbers in Saturday night time’s Powerball draw have been 7, 40, 48, 55, and 66. The Powerball used to be 11 and the Power Play used to be 2X. But no person claimed the jackpot in the March 28 draw, so it carries over to the subsequent drawing on April 2, when the estimated jackpot might be $170 million with a money price of $136.eight million.

Although no person received the jackpot in Saturday night time’s draw, there have been some large winners.

One participant appropriately guessed 5 numbers to win a $1 million prize. Seven extra avid gamers appropriately guessed 4 numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000, whilst two extra doubled their winnings to $100,000 with a Power Play acquire.

Another 201 avid gamers appropriately guessed 4 numbers to win $100 prizes, whilst an additional 55 doubled their winnings to $200 with a Power Play acquire.

Powerball tickets are bought in 42 US states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.

The Powerball jackpot has been received two times this 12 months to this point. A Michigan participant received the $70 million jackpot in the February 13 draw after purchasing the profitable price ticket at the Huron Plaza Party Store in Pontiac.

Sheryll Goedert, 61, of Ocala, Florida, scooped the $396.nine million jackpot in the January 29 draw after buying a price ticket at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs.

How to play the Powerball lottery

The Powerball lottery will also be performed in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To input the Powerball lottery, avid gamers should acquire a price ticket from a certified lottery store. Participants should select 5 numbers between one and 69 for the white balls and one quantity between one and 26 for the pink Powerball.

Powerball Numbers For 03/28/20

The Powerball drawings are held each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and the price ticket gross sales bring to a halt round one to 2 hours ahead of the drawing, relying on the jurisdiction. To watch the Powerball drawing, test on the Powerball website online to peer which TV stations are appearing the drawing to your house.

Powerball jackpot

Many elements decide the marketed Powerball jackpot quantity, together with sport gross sales and the annuity. Saturday drawings have higher sport gross sales than a Wednesday drawing, as an example, and the quantity of tickets acquire can range right through the 12 months.

The annuity, which finances an annuity prize, will also be suffering from rates of interest, as the upper the rates of interest, the upper the marketed Grand Prize.

The distinction between the Powerball annuity and money possibility is {that a} jackpot winner can select to both obtain the cash as an annuity which is made up of 30 graduated bills higher by way of five p.c each and every 12 months over 29 years or as a lump-sum cost paid out in a single cross.

The money price possibility is the amount of cash wanted in the jackpot prize pool to fund the estimated jackpot annuity prize.

