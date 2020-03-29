Daytime TV Stars Pay Tribute to ‘All My Children’ Actor John Callahan After His Death at 66

John Callahan’s family members and previous colleagues remembered the daylight hours tv megastar on social media Saturday following his passing that morning at 66 years previous. The veteran All My Children actor died following a stroke at his house in Palm Springs, California, in accordance to a record from Variety.

Most celebrated for his function as Edmund Grey on the preferred cleaning soap opera, which he held for greater than a decade, Callahan seemed in a large number of daylight hours sequence over the process his occupation. His further credit incorporated General Hospital, Falcon Crest, Santa Barbara and Days of Our Lives. Responding to the scoop of his demise, the Daytime Emmys authentic Twitter account shared a somber commemorative put up Saturday afternoon.

“We’re devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva LaRue and all his loved ones,” the tweet learn.

John Callahan and Eve LaRue deal with the target market all the way through the 31st Annual NATAS Daytime Emmy Craft Awards Show.

Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage/Getty

LaRue, Callahan’s All My Children co-star and ex-wife, posted a lengthier tributary message to Instagram previous on Saturday along a selection of circle of relatives pictures. LaRue and Callahan shared one kid, Kaya Callahan, now 18 years previous.

“May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever,” LaRue wrote, happening to refer to Callahan as her “great friend,” “co parent partner” and “loving father” to their daughter.

“Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess,” her put up endured. “You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you.”

LaRue’s commemorative deal with gave approach to a number of others find it irresistible. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kelly Ripa, either one of whom additionally performed reverse Callahan on All My Children, echoed her grief and remembrance in their very own respective posts to Instagram.

“Get past the horrible eyebrows on me and you will notice the incredibly handsome man, standing beside, me at my high school graduation. That’s #JohnCallahan or better know to me as GP (but why I called him that remains between us and those closest to him),” wrote Gellar, referencing the primary in a string of pictures spanning virtually a decade. “He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there,” the put up went on. “I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and @evalarue as well.”

Ripa, a chain common on All My Children from 1990 till 2002, trailed Gellar’s Instagram put up with a short lived observe accompanying a snapshot of Callahan and LaRue all the way through a pink carpet tournament. “Because there are no words, all i can muster is Rest In Peace #johncallahan,” the controversy display character wrote on Instagram. “My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan.”

A handful of extra celebrities have expressed condolences within the aftermath of Callahan’s passing, together with All My Children and General Hospital’s Finola Hughes, in addition to actor and communicate display host Holly Robinson Peete.