Dairy farmers ‘may just go underneath’ despite milk demand rise

Dairy farmers are caution they’ll go into chapter 11 since the value they’re paid for milk has fallen, despite shortages in some supermarkets.

The UK’s major milk processor Freshways, stated its reduce of 2p-per-litre was once “unfortunate” however a drop in business with espresso retail outlets and pubs had compelled it.

Staffordshire farmer Peter Pratt stated this comes after he misplaced 65% of plants all through floods.

The executive stated it was once taking a look on the drawback “as a matter of urgency”.

Payments to farmers by way of Freshways may also be deferred till 15 May after the “excessive decline”, managing director Bali Nijjar stated.

The National Farmers’ Union (NGU) dairy board chairman Michael Oakes, stated some dairy farmers have been “particularly vulnerable” on this “highly volatile situation”.

Mr Pratt, a dairy, arable and pork farmer using six other folks in Rugeley, stated his family-run farm were “hard hit”.

His 200 cows produce about 6,000 litres an afternoon at the 1,500 acre web site however he was once “quickly running out of money” and sought after the federal government to behave.

Alan Smith, from Bumble Bee Farm in Leicestershire, stated the way forward for his 101-year-old farm, using 4 members of the family, was once now unsure.

“We’re losing nine pence on every litre [of milk] we send but the worst of it is they won’t now pay us for 70 days,” he stated.

“We can’t go on losing forever.”

Milk co-operative Arla Foods UK stated it had skilled a “significant” build up in demand from shoppers and had controlled to extend provides of milk to supermarkets considerably by way of “simplifying the business”.

Managing director Ash Amirahmadi, stated he had spoken to the federal government who have been “working very hard to put the framework together for us to allow more co-operation”.

A Defra spokesperson stated: “We are conscious about the want to redirect produce from the hospitality marketplace to the retail marketplace and are taking a look at it as a question of urgency.

“We are running intently with representatives from the dairy provide chain to know what temporary and long-term enhance the entire sector wishes.”