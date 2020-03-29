Belarus president says vodka and saunas can cure coronavirus as country refuses to lockdown





BELARUS’ President says vodka and saunas can cure coronavirus as he ignores well being recommendation amid the worldwide pandemic.

President Alexander Lukashenko has shrugged off issues concerning the COVID-19 outbreak and refused to order voters into lockdown.

In contemporary weeks, the president has advised that Belarusians must drink 50ml of vodka an afternoon to chase away the virus.

The chief has conisistently pushed aside stark warnings given by way of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As maximum nations put into effect strict measures to curb the unfold of the coronavirus, lovers persisted to shuffle into soccer grounds as they might another weekend.

Lukashenko additionally advised operating in fields and having breakfast on time are the most productive techniques to keep wholesome.

He described precautionary measures adopted by way of nations all over the world as “frenzy and psychosis”.

In reaction to the virus outbreak, which by way of remaining Thursday had recorded 51 showed instances within the country, the President mentioned that Belarusians “do not suffer the same psychosis as those in Western Europe.”

On March 19, as Uefa debated how to save the season, one country went about its industry as same old.

Belarusian soccer organisers have mentioned they’ve no aim of suspending fits or cancelling the season.

The country’s chief has additionally proven that he’s prepared for wearing fixtures to proceed.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona superstar Alexander Hleb even admitted that “no one cares” concerning the fatal virus in his hometown.

Mr Lukashenko has additionally vowed that Belarus will nonetheless have fun Victory Day on 9 May – an afternoon when aged veterans from World War Two parade in the course of the streets.

He mentioned: “People are operating in tractors, nobody is speaking concerning the virus. In the villages, the tractor will heal everybody.

“The fields heal everybody.”





