Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi strongly criticized President Donald Trump’s dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that he had made “deadly” choices over the previous couple months.

Pelosi, who represents California’s 12th district, raised the grievance right through a Sunday morning interview with CNN’s State of the Union, noting that the loss of life toll from COVID-19, the illness led to via coronavirus, had doubled–from 1,000 to greater than 2,000–since Trump signed bipartisan financial stimulus law on Friday.

“This is such a very, very sad time for us,” the Speaker stated. “So we should be taking every precaution.”

The most sensible congressional Democrat then took goal at Trump at once. “His denial at the beginning was deadly. His delay of getting equipment to where–it continues his delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed, is deadly,” she stated.

“And now I think the best thing to do is to prevent more loss of life rather than open things up,” Pelosi added. Trump has again and again driven to get Americans again to paintings quickly, in spite of the choice of infections from coronavirus and the loss of life toll from COVID-19 ballooning national. Meanwhile, well being professionals proceed to suggest for stringent social distancing to stop the pandemic’s unfold.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House for remark in accordance with Pelosi’s grievance.

“As the president fiddles, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution,” Pelosi added. She additionally advised that there would later be a evaluation of the president’s control of the nationwide well being disaster.

Pelosi stated that there could be additional law to lend a hand operating Americans and the economic system as the pandemic disaster continues. She famous that the $2.2 trillion stimulus bundle handed and signed into regulation ultimate week was once only a “down payment,” arguing that state and native governments had no longer gained sufficient make stronger.

The U.S. has a ways surpassed China, the place coronavirus first arose, and all different international locations with the best choice of showed circumstances. As of Sunday morning, greater than 124,000 circumstances were reported in the U.S., whilst greater than 2,100 other people had died of COVID-19, in step with a tracker up to date via John Hopkins University. Health professionals have projected that the top in new infections remains to be a number of weeks away, as the choice of new showed circumstances continues to extend at a speedy charge.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks with journalists right through her weekly press convention at the Capitol on March 26 in Washington, D.C.

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty

Trump has confronted considerable grievance for his management’s reaction to the disaster. The president took early precautionary motion to bar overseas nationals from coming into the U.S. if they would just lately visited China, which well being professionals have stated most likely purchased the nation a while to arrange. However, the executive didn’t roll out trying out briefly and successfully, making it tricky to trace the unfold of the virus and quarantine inflamed folks.

Many critics have pointed to the instance of South Korea, which came upon its first case of coronavirus at the identical time as the U.S. Now, simply over two months later, the Asian country has lower than 10,000 circumstances of coronavirus and simplest 152 deaths. They controlled to curb the speedy unfold of the virus thru large-scale trying out, public consciousness and setting apart the ones inflamed.

Trump, as a substitute of elevating consciousness about the seriousness of the virus, again and again referred to the issues raised via many professionals and lawmakers as a “new hoax” from the Democrats. He additionally perceived to downplay the attainable affect of the coronavirus via again and again evaluating it to the commonplace flu, which professionals have estimated is no less than 10 occasions much less fatal.