What GGV Capital’s Hans Tung is investing in during the pandemic

At a just about $40 billion valuation, Zoom is now regarded as extra treasured than General Motors ($32 billion) in public markets. Could its dominance at the second result in a shift in how undertaking capitalists make investments during the pandemic?

That idea got here to me after a catchup with GGV Capital’s Hans Tung final week. The investor, whose profession has spanned two recessions and who has watched the Chinese financial system develop into its dimension nowadays, has invested in Airbnb, Affirm, Slack, and Xiaomi.

He spoke of ways he is eager about investing in the center of coronavirus, in addition to certainly one of his long-time passions that has skyrocketed in contemporary weeks: Education generation.

We’re indisputably spending extra time on virtual well being,

on-line schooling, and on-line communique in common—together with work at home.

As an increasing number of folks will probably be running from domestic for now, those gear will

make the procedure extra environment friendly. These are a few of the spaces that we’ve been

monitoring ahead of, however we can indisputably double down on shifting ahead.

Much of your profession was once spent investing in China. How has

that have carried over to the U.S.?

Over the final two years, I’ve in truth accomplished extra investments in New York than we’ve got in China. And that’s as a result of we’re seeing so much in world markets taking courses from the nation, the place such a lot has came about in the final 20 years. When it involves urban-related tech investments in puts with top density, a fast-rising center elegance, or industries that wish to be disrupted via tech, courses from China turn out to be an enormous lend a hand for towns—whether or not it’s in New York, Bangalore, or New Delhi.

For edtech: In China, it grew out of necessity. The

focus of academics has a tendency to be in the most sensible towns, so if you need get entry to,

on-line studying is the strategy to get that. Now, it’s about turning in content material in a

extra social and entertaining means. One of GGV’s primary investments in China is Zuoyebang—the sharing on

the platform is unbelievable.

Are you eager about the sorts of edtech investments

you wish to be making?

First of all, a inventory I in reality like, and I purchased numerous

over a 12 months in the past, is Zoom. Every faculty now is doing on-line distance studying

and the usage of the platform—but the high quality of Zoom calls have now not degraded over the

final month. So you simply know this tech is extraordinarily scalable. It’s simply

wonderful.

So I feel we can make investments in corporations that understand how to

leverage the absolute best tech gear in the market relatively than ones that create their

generation from scratch in order to ship high quality schooling content material. So we

are going to be extra in content material gamers who understand how to make use of IT neatly,

relatively than generation gamers that understand how to construct on-line schooling tech.

It’s the get started of what some say is a recession. Sequoia

just lately despatched out a notice telling portfolio corporations to

expect shrinkage. How are you advising startups?

In some ways, it’s like previous monetary crises like in ‘08-09

and even ‘97-98, during the Asian monetary disaster. But the human component and

the seriousness of the coronavirus, running from domestic, non-essential services and products

final, and so on.—that affect is a lot other.

It’s extraordinarily unlucky however folks’s lives will probably be

impacted. Companies must scale back their burn and body of workers and think their

income will probably be diminished particularly in the shuttle sector, the hospitality

sector, promoting—or even past that. The extent of what is being affected

is greater than anticipated as a result of [of the ripple effect].

it’s about letting the staff know that you’re there for

them and can do the absolute best you’ll be able to. While difficult possible choices must be made to

stay the corporate afloat, the founders and senior executives will percentage the

burden of ache and tackle wage aid, giving choices to people who stay

dedicated, and now not possibility defaulting as an organization during this disaster. It’s by no means

a very simple selection, and we you ought to be as inventive and empathetic as we will be able to to

decrease affect on staff.

You’re invested in Airbnb, which is at the frontline of

this hurricane at this time. Any updates?

We have a choice scheduled with them to catch up and I will be able to’t

remark a lot. But I will be able to say it’s an overly cast corporate, with an excellent

platform and nice communique with their hosts. I feel irrespective of

no matter temporary volatility they are going to revel in, they are going to pop out more potent

than ever. We’ve been with Airbnb for some time now and so we understand how resilient

that neighborhood ecosystem is.

How has coronavirus impacted your daily?

We’re now not actively taking a look at utterly new offers. GGV is

nonetheless final new investments however those are corporations we’ve got been in

dialogue with a minimum of since final 12 months or final spherical. Founders who had been

considerate about development relationships with curated undertaking corporations have an edge

right here as either side have got to understand every different over months. We are much less

more likely to make investments in brand-new corporations till the mud settles. We are centered

on serving to our current portfolio climate thru this black swan tournament.

Right now I’ve about 10 to 15 calls an afternoon. Most are with

portfolios to the touch base and notice how they’re doing, and to look how we will be able to be

useful with recommendation.

For each and every buck we put in a brand new corporate, there’s a buck

much less for our current corporations, so you need to save lots of them and ensure they

have sufficient ammunition—I feel the proper factor to do at this time is not to stay

on making numerous new investments.

MEANWHILE: Multiple industries are dealing with layoffs or

furloughs to handle coronavirus fallout. One brutal issue that comes

with coronavirus: Modeling how lengthy it is going to take for the global to get a deal with

on the virus or discover a remedy. As Gad Levanon, head of the Labor Markets

Institute at the Conference Board, puts

it in a work for Fortune:

“Management must imagine the severity and period

of the drop in trade. The harsher and longer the drop, the extra reason why

companies have for beginning layoffs. How lengthy this recession will final is an

open query, however it’s undoubtable that the coronavirus pandemic has put

hundreds of thousands of jobs in jeopardy; the unemployment fee may just achieve double digits

via May.”

Lucinda Shen

Twitter: @shenlucinda

Email: lucinda.shen@fortune.com

Clarification: Due to a transcription error, an previous model of this newsletter instructed that GGV had invested extra in New York City than in China over the final two years. This article has been up to date to mirror that it’s Tung who has invested extra in New York City than China in that time period relatively than the entire company.









