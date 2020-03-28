Trump’s Coronavirus Lies Are an Infection. This Is the Only Cure.

President Donald Trump lies as an issue of dependancy, however in the midst of the pandemic his lies can kill. He touted a malaria drug as a coronavirus remedy, and a frightened couple ingested a fish tank cleaner bearing a equivalent identify; one in every of them is useless.

Now Trump is saying that “real people” will have to sign up for in his name to “open up our country” through Easter and “get back to work ASAP,” in patent omit of the public well being dangers of returning to “normal” in the midst of a deadly disease.

Given that the phrases of the President of the United States provide an overly actual possibility to the lives of many Americans, in particular in “red” states chock stuffed with Trump supporters, what will also be completed? The best solution is relentlessly and unexpectedly administering doses of the fact.