Tornado Rips Through Jonesboro in Arkansas, Ravages Mall
A twister ripped via downtown Jonesboro, Arkansas on Saturday, ravaging a mall and reportedly inflicting accidents. Early studies didn’t verify any fatalities, however movies confirmed serious injury to the realm, with most effective piles of particles it seems that left of a few constructions.