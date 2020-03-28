Surviving the Coronavirus Darkness With Some Old Man Gloom

As the coronavirus pandemic surged to “apocalyptic” ranges this week, additional plunging us into an indefinite state of tension and uncertainty, the something giving me hope is a few doom and gloom.

On Monday, doom-metal supergroup Old Man Gloom surprise-released their 8th studio album, titled Seminar IX: Darkness of Being. “Sounds truly uplifting,” I’m certain you’re considering, however as the band wrote of their announcement: “Please share, and listen, and talk, and respond. Tell us you love it, tell us you think it sucks, tell your friends that you like our old shit more… We don’t care, just put yourselves into the world through this.” So simply let me provide an explanation for.

During this ongoing disaster, musicians caught at house have sought new techniques to connect to listeners—e.g., live-streaming bed room performances, remixing or parodying hits to be about the pandemic, or penning unique songs reflecting on the disaster—however maximum makes an attempt really feel like flash-in-the-pan moments of realness, whilst many veer into self-importance or shallow opportunism.

As a work of heavy tune, Darkness of Being is revelatory. Old Man Gloom have all the time been astonishingly nice discovering new techniques to defy the regulations of style, and over 48 mins right here, the band deftly balances searing doom-metal riffs with atmospheric noise interludes, ascending melodies, volcanic climaxes, posi-core-like shouted vocals, and Nick Drake-like gothic folks.

But on a extra cosmic stage, the album has grabbed ahold of me each as a pep communicate for residing out no longer simply this holy-shit-what-the-fuck second in time, however for each person who has or will ever are available my lifetime.

And that’s in part as a result of the album is born out of private loss that lengthy predates the pandemic: In 2018, Old Man Gloom’s bassist Caleb Scofield—a teenagehood hero of mine from his primary gig in spacey post-hardcore band Cave In—was once killed in a horrific twist of fate when his automotive smashed right into a concrete barrier and engulfed in flames at a New Hampshire toll sales space.

The tragedy—which ended the lifetime of an artist cherished by way of his circle of relatives, enthusiasts, and the tight-knit tune scene that coalesced round his many tasks—was once made all the extra mindless by way of video of his fiery loss of life being plastered all over the place native information and virtual shops.

Everyone loves anyone who dies. Such disaster lives completely in the summary—till it in reality occurs. And when it does it may be earth-shattering, life-altering, and entirely trade your worldview. On a macro stage, the coronavirus pandemic and the approach it has upended life-as-we-know-it has compelled other folks to grapple with the lurking realization that there’s no person at the wheel, a bleak reminder of ways powerless we’re—topic completely to whims of an out of control and completely random chaos.

As a lifelong depressive with a speciality in catastrophic considering and existential crises, the music that shook me the maximum was once the album’s final banger, titled “Love Is Bravery.”

“Love is strength / Love is power / In this world so jaded / Your love is bravery,” guitarist/vocalist Nate Newton (Converge, Doomriders) shouts in a sweat-drenched liberate. It’s a heavy-metal echo of Albert Camus’ philosophy of absurdism which, similar to this actual doom-metal album, is propelled by way of melancholy however, in impact, extremely life-affirming.

In one specifically well-known 1942 essay, Camus wrote affectionately of Sisyphus, the Greek mythological legend who two times tricked Death and was once thus condemned by way of the gods to an eternity of rolling a boulder up a mountain just for it to roll go into reverse as soon as he reached the most sensible.

According to Camus, Sisyphus was once in reality a hero: He has approved the inherent absurdity of lifestyles—the darkness of being, if you’re going to—and selected to embody lifestyles, even at its maximum futile and meaningless.

“It is during that return, that pause, that Sisyphus interests me,” the novelist wrote of the second his hero descended the mountain to start out his activity another time. “I see that man going back down with a heavy yet measured step toward the torment of which he will never know the end.”

Despite Scofield’s dying, and now—by way of distinctive feature of mere timing—in spite of our collective ennui from a roaring pandemic, Old Man Gloom implores us to stay pushing that boulder up the hill. “Heel to Toe,” the band instructs on its snaking chugger of the similar identify. Keep shifting ahead.

The band has lengthy explored dystopian subject matters—particularly on their seminal album Christmas (which brilliantly veered between hypnotic interludes, like an ominous accordion vamp or Ernest Hemingway studying a glum wartime poem, and blistering, seismic riffs evoking destruction)—and guy’s primal nature and courting to our primordial ancestors. But on Darkness of Being, quite than astutely follow and skewer humanity, Old Man Gloom exudes a uncooked hobby for it.

“I didn’t expect to feel this much love and hope after hearing a Gloom record,” one fan wrote on the band’s Bandcamp web page.

On “Death Rhymes,” a tear-jerking psych-blues folks elegy, it’s all love from Stephen Brodsky—Scofield’s bandmate in Cave In who perma-joined OMG to fill in for his past due buddy on bass—as he ruminates on the ever-present nature of grief. Death as an inevitability is omnipresent, that a lot is apparent, however repeated references to a “we” point of view imbues the eulogy with the spirit of a neighborhood rebuilding in combination.

And on the thunderous, processional march of “In Your Name,” the band resolutely turns that nook. “In your name, we rejoice,” growls guitarist/vocalist Aaron Turner (Isis, Sumac) of the band’s fallen mate. “In this courage, we carry on / We sing your name to carry you home.”

However a lot the void reminds you of the ones impenetrable Big Questions, honor lifestyles by way of sallying forth. “Life seems bleak / It all seems so hopeless,” Brodsky sings on the ultimate monitor, however: “We’re too short on time / To wallow in despair.”

On Darkness of Being, Old Man Gloom don’t hamfistedly enjoy bleakness or depend on the same old clichés to telegraph how in reality metallic their tune is. The album—once more, a heavy metallic file—has an undercurrent of heat and sympathy for all of mankind’s losses.

“I am not afraid / I will never cower / In a world so lost / Your love is bravery,” the album ends.

The rallying cry is apparent: Our lifestyles is for sure price despairing over, however don’t let it wreck you.

To really feel sorrow isn’t a weak spot, the band emphasizes, however you could have a hidden energy: It takes braveness to dwell and to cherish the connections you are making, and also you’ll to find energy in realizing you laughed in dying’s face.