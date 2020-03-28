World 

States Tell Coronavirus Refugees: ‘We Can’t Take Care of Our Own’

The federalist construction as we’ve at all times identified it’s beneath actual pressure, and the chance of armed officials patrolling inner borders is rising speedy. If that sounds alarmist, believe that President Trump is recently bearing in mind implementing an “enforceable quarantine” in New York, New Jersey and portions of Connecticut—and that Rhode Island is recently “hunting” for New Yorkers who’re in search of shelter from a plague-infested Gotham.

To paraphrase Southwest Airlines, you might be not loose to transport concerning the nation. 

And this isn’t only a northeastern mission. One county in North Carolina has already arrange roadblocks to stay folks out. Other counties in North Carolina and Florida are reportedly making plans to “barricade against visitors, unless they have evidence of a home, job, or other necessity inside the county.”

Read extra at The Daily Beast.

