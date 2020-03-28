Saturday Jackpot is $160 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 03/28/20 is $160 million. The Saturday night time drawing will probably be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page will also be bookmarked and refreshed to peer in case you cling the profitable numbers. Tonight’s 03/28/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $160 million, with a money choice of $122.Four million. The jackpot may just building up if gross sales additional lottery projections, consistent with officers.

The profitable numbers on Wednesday (03/25/20) for the $150 million Powerball jackpot had been: 05-09-27-39-42 with a Powerball of 16. The Power Play was once 2x.

There was once no grand prize winner on Wednesday, however there have been 3 tickets bought that matched all 5 white balls, and simply lacking out at the pink Powerball, for the sport’s 2d prize. One of the ones tickets was once bought in Colorado for a $1 million 2d prize. The different two tickets bought—one each and every in Georgia and Oregon—bought the Power Play for an additional $1, making their respective tickets price $2 million.

A Power Play price ticket bought close to Lafayette, Louisiana, in February 2020.

Photo by means of Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The remaining grand prize gained was once $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price ticket bought in Michigan.

The earlier grand prize winner earlier than that was once on 01/29/20. That price ticket was once bought at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money choice of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the profitable price ticket.

The remaining grand prize profitable price ticket earlier than that was once bought in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 instances earlier than the Bonita Springs price ticket was once bought on January 29, 2020.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, without reference to the jackpot measurement—consistent with Powerball’s web page.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each Wednesday and Saturday, and one among America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots most often get started at $40 million, however the fresh coronavirus pandemic has ended in the minimal jackpot beginning at $20 million as soon as the following jackpot is gained.

Other prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can test the numbers for this night, or any previous profitable numbers, at the legitimate Powerball web page.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is gained, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 approach to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions web page for more info, or to test any attainable previous numbers.

There are 9 techniques to win cash right through the Powerball. Just getting the powerball with out a different numbers can pay out $4, and much more if the ability play is purchased for an additional buck. The identical payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 right kind numbers with the powerball, or 3 right kind numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the pink powerball is now not right kind, then the payout is $1 million, with a good upper payout if the ability play is selected.

Saturday night time we can put up the Powerball 03/28/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the best-ever most sensible Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets bought in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price ticket bought in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price ticket bought in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two profitable tickets had been drawn, one bought in Iowa and one bought in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price ticket bought in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two profitable tickets had been drawn, one bought in Missouri and one bought in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets bought in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico