SAS team leads daring raid on Iraqi insurgents to avenge killing of Brit soldier Brodie Gillon
A CRACK SAS team led a daring raid on Iraqi insurgents to avenge the killing of reservist medic L/Cpl Brodie Gillon.
About 20 SAS and Iraqi infantrymen swooped on a military base north east of Baghdad and killed 4 Iraqis related to Iranian-backed Hashd al-Sha’abi.
During the night-time raid — introduced after separate US air moves — the troops seized subject matter and located different proof linking the rebels to Iran.
An army supply stated: “The undertaking was once deliberate in an instant after the assault that killed L/Cpl Gillon.
“Our boys and their Iraqi allies had been by no means going to take that mendacity down and their reaction was once swift, centered and beautiful brutal.
“It additionally threw up so much of necessary intelligence.
“The staff centered was once a sub-unit of Hashd al-Sha’abi which is often known as the Popular Mobilisation Force.
“There are dozens of such teams however to take out one so successfully was once a just right outcome.”
‘DESTINED FOR GREAT THINGS’
Reservist Brodie — a sports activities physio who volunteered with the Irish Guards fight staff — was once killed in a rocket assault previous this month.
The 26-year-old, from Ayr, Scotland, died with two US team of workers at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad.
Her frame has since been repatriated by way of RAF Brize Norton the place it was once met with complete army honours.
RAF co-ordinator Fin Dalzell stated: “Rest in peace L/Cpl Gillon and thank you for your service. Thoughts and prayers for all family, friends and all affected by this tragic loss.”
Commanding officer Lieut Col William Leek stated: “She was once a larger-than-life soldier, decided to deploy on operations.
“She already achieved a great deal in her relatively short time with us and was destined for great things in her civilian and military careers. Her loss is keenly felt.”
