Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania Replacement Could Be Announced

On the eve of the following episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was once reported that Roman Reigns will leave out WrestleMania 36 because of well being issues revolving across the coronavirus.

While the WWE has declined to remark at the file, this night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown will most likely cope with the exchange and who will tackle Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

There’s simply two extra SmackDown sooner than the “Showcase of the Immortals” so any last-minute adjustments or fit additions to the cardboard will most likely come this night.

So a long way, the suits at the SmackDown facet come with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship fit between Miz and John Morrison and the winner of this night’s bout between The Usos and The New Day.

Miz and Morrison have been ready to defeat each The New Day and The Usos on the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, however will their good fortune run out at WrestleMania?

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will glance to get revenge towards John Cena for his loss at WrestleMania 30 and the construct continues this night with a brand new episode of the Firefly Fun House. What will Wyatt have to mention to Cena lower than two weeks sooner than their fated conflict at WrestleMania?

Alexa Bliss has been in search of Asuka for weeks so she and Nikki Cross can problem The Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. The two will conflict one-on-one this night.

Drew Gulak will tackle Shinsuke Nakamura and if the previous Cruiserweight Champion wins, Daniel Bryan gets an Intercontinental Championship alternative towards Sami Zayn at WrestleMania.

So much is predicted to head down this night and here is the entirety that came about at the March 27 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS

Opening Segment

Bayley and Sasha Banks come and say that WrestleMania is the place the most productive performers pass to turn out themselves, however Paige ruined it for Bayley. She says that Paige is jealous of her luck this 12 months. She says that Paige is attempting to be slick by way of placing Sasha Banks within the fitBayley says that it will backfire on Paige as a result of Sasha will assist her retain her identify. Banks is set to reply when Lacey Evans interruptsLacey says that Bayley’s mouth is just too giant, however at WrestleManiaNaomi interrupts and says she’s with Lacey. She calls Bayley for what she did at Super Showdown and she’s going to glow brightest at WrestleMania.Bayley says this is not going to be the phase the place everybody displays as much as say their peace. Of direction, Tamina interrupts and will get within the ring. Tamina says movements talk louder than phrases sooner than she headbutts Naomi and superkicks Lacey. Sasha and Bayley begin to beat down Naomi sooner than they flip round to peer Tamina having a look at them they usually roll out in worry.

Drew Gulak (with Daniel Bryan) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn and Cesaro)

Sami is on remarkGulak pins Shinsuke after warding off a Kinchasa and doing a jack knife roll upThe end was once arrange when Daniel Bryan pulled Gulak out of the best way when the referee wasn’t having a look

Backstage

A recap of the Otis and Dolph section from final week, Ziggler is observed speaking about Otis at the telephone. Otis tries to hurry Dolph however he is held again by way of officers.Ziggler asks if Otis needs a struggle, he will do it with the arena gazing and Mandy in his nook at WrestleMania

Elias Segment

Elias sings a tune for King Corbin known as “Kingdom of Fools.”After his tune is done, King Corbin jumps Elias and tosses him off the platform that he was once functioning on. Officials rush to Elias to get him assist.

Asuka vs Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross)

Nikki is on remarkBliss pins Asuka after a DDT

Roman Reigns vs Triple H – WWE Championship Match

This is a replay in their fit from WrestleMania 32 in 2016Reigns wins by way of pinfall after a Spear

Triple H Interview

Triple H hypes up each Roman Reigns and Goldberg. He says that Goldberg’s depth burns brilliant however no longer for lengthy. Roman’s depth builds because the fit is going on, so if he can resist the preliminary onslaught of Goldberg, Roman will win

New Day Promo

Kofi and Big E says that each time they pass into struggle with The Usos it is a vintage. But they’re going to be those who win this night and transfer directly to WrestleMania.

Backstage

Dolph is chatting with Sonya behind the curtain when Mandy approaches them and asks to talk to him by myself. She asks if Dolph had to rub it in his face and says she does not need to be a prize or anything else like that. Dolph assures her they usually depart.

Firefly Fun House

Bray is observed having a look at a photograph of him dropping to Cena at WrestleMania 30. He hears one thing from the lantern and says that he had an opportunity towards Cena, however “The Fiend” will defeat him. Abby the Witch asks if he discovered the name of the game system to defeat him. Bray says he does.He creates a concoction full of despair, self-loathing and remorseful about (at the side of scorching sauce) sooner than Ramblin’ Rabbit gives a carrot so he can “see” John Cena. Bray as a substitute takes Ramblin’ Rabbit and stuffs him within the blender and creates his combine. He beverages it and says that he has an concept and demanding situations Cena to return to the Fun House and feature their fit there.

The New Day vs The Usos

Miz and John Morrison are on commentaryReferee tosses fit out when Miz and Morrison take out each groups.Michael Cole will get at the mic and says that Miz and Morrison will tackle each groups at WrestleMania in a ladder fit