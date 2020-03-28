QAnon Mom Charged With Kidnapping Her Kids

A QAnon conspiracy theorist, desirous about the crackpot prison theories of the anti-government “sovereign citizen” motion, allegedly abducted her two daughters final week. It is solely the newest instance of the rising and increasingly more bad overlap between right-wing conspiracy theories and real-life violent crime.

QAnon believers had been charged previously with two murders, a terrorist incident close to the Hoover Dam, and an occurrence of church vandalism, all of which seem to have been motivated via their extraordinary ideals.

Kentucky resident Neely Blanchard, whose two daughters are legally of their grandmother’s sole custody, allegedly took the kids from their grandmother’s area in Logan County, Ky., on March 20, in keeping with police. An amber alert despatched out after the alleged abduction warned that Blanchard used to be armed with a handgun.

Blanchard used to be ultimately arrested early Thursday morning, and her two daughters had been recovered unhurt. Blanchard now faces two kidnapping fees and two fees of custodial interference, in keeping with Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton, who mentioned that cops traced her cellular phone location to the house of a gaggle of anti-government extremists referred to as sovereign voters.

Sovereign voters imagine in an elaborate set of prison theories that holds that American voters can unilaterally use positive code words to proclaim that the United States authorities has no jurisdiction over them — and thus get out of scorching water with the justice machine. While those concepts don’t have any precise drive in legislation, a chain of Facebook teams and YouTube personalities have promoted sovereign citizen theories to oldsters determined to regain custody in their youngsters, drawing them into the perimeter motion. The FBI considers sovereign voters a possible supply of home terrorism. A 2018 Southern Poverty Law Center document discovered that sovereign voters had killed six cops since 2005.

Blanchard, for instance, is the moderator of a Facebook workforce known as “E-Clause”—a hotbed for sovereign citizen prison dialogue—and drives a automobile with an “ECLAUSE” registration number plate. While Blanchard have shyed away from police, different sovereign citizen E-Clause supporters posted encouragingly on her Facebook web page. E-Clause founder Kirk Pendergrass didn’t reply to a request for remark.

While at the run along with her youngsters, Blanchard posted a “non-consent” remark on Facebook that looked to be a connection with sovereign citizen concepts.

“I do not consent, I do not contract, I do not acquiesce nor trade, or allow access or enquiry to my nor my children’s Cestui que vie trust,” Blanchard’s abnormal remark learn. “All deemed authorities are now notified & therefore have no legal jurisdiction against me, I am now not ‘deemed dead lost at sea.’”

The letter seems to be a sovereign citizen tactic supposed to lend a hand Blanchard regain custody of her youngsters and steer clear of kidnapping fees. Copies of the letter had been additionally dropped at baffled prison officers round Logan County, in keeping with Stratton.

“She is claiming that she’s a sovereign citizen, and she had actually sent letters to myself and the county attorney here stating those things,” Stratton instructed The Daily Beast.

According to her Facebook posts, Blanchard may be an ardent promoter of the QAnon conspiracy concept, a pro-Trump fringe motion that believes Trump is engaged in a shadowy struggle with an international cabal of pedophiles within the Democratic Party who consume youngsters. Blanchard’s Facebook account comprises various QAnon-related memes, in addition to footage of her at Trump rallies dressed in QAnon shirts referencing the QAnon concept that John F. Kennedy Jr. faked his loss of life to lend a hand Trump defeat the deep state.

QAnon is fashionable at the sovereign citizen kid custody teams, partially as a result of its believers declare that the federal government and kid protecting businesses are abusing the kids they take from their folks’ custody—an concept referenced in Blanchard’s sovereign citizen letter.

This isn’t the primary time a kid custody dispute has had the prospective to show violent over QAnon. In January, the FBI arrested QAnon believer Cynthia Abcug in Montana for allegedly plotting to kidnap her son, who used to be now not in her custody, with the assistance of any other armed QAnon supporter. Abcug allegedly mentioned folks “dying” in a “raid” at the house the place her son lived. Abcug were at the run earlier than her arrest, and changed into a motive célèbre at the similar form of sovereign citizen kid custody Facebook teams that Blanchard belonged to.

The hunt for Blanchard and her youngsters used to be sophisticated via the coronavirus pandemic, in keeping with Stratton. When officials arrived on the sovereign citizen house the place Blanchard used to be allegedly hiding out along with her daughters, a number of folks in the home claimed to have fevers, in an obvious try to scare off legislation enforcement.

“From what we’ve been reading, they’ve been using the coronavirus epidemic as a government conspiracy theory type thing,” Stratton mentioned.

Blanchard had up to now attempted to take any other one in all her youngsters out of custody in 2013, after allegedly paying a chum 20 Xanax capsules to make a false abuse document.

After Blanchard’s arrest in Kentucky, a lady claiming to be one in all her pals posted on her Facebook account describing the arrest. The lady complained that the sheriff’s deputies left out Blanchard’s sovereign citizen prison file and arrested her anyway—a predictable consequence, for the reason that sovereign citizen arguments don’t have any relation to precise rules.

“We gave them the non-consent paper, showed it to them, it didn’t matter,” the girl mentioned.