Politicians Remember Former Oklahoma Senator Tom Coburn, Who Died at 72

Former Oklahoma Republican Senator and circle of relatives doctor Tom Coburn died on Saturday at the age of 72.

His circle of relatives launched a observation following his loss of life: “Tom A. Coburn, MD, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home this morning surrounded by his family. Because of his strong faith, he rested in the hope found in John 11:25, where Jesus said, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me, will live, even though they die.’ Today he lives in heaven.”

Coburn, who endured to serve sufferers even whilst in Congress, was once first elected to the House of Representatives in 1994 and served 3 consecutive phrases till 2001. He then served two consecutive phrases within the Senate the place he was once first elected in 2004. Coburn retired prior to the top of his 2d time period in 2015. He were identified with prostate most cancers in 2013, however mentioned at the time that the diagnosis didn’t affect his resolution.

Coburn was once nicknamed “Dr. No” via Democrats, on account of his robust ideals referring to fiscal duty and in opposition to greater govt spending.

In their article reporting on Coburn’s loss of life, The Oklahoman, his house state newspaper, published then-President Barack Obama’s phrases on Coburn after he resigned in 2014. “Tom and I entered the Senate at the same time, becoming friends after our wives struck up a conversation at an orientation dinner. And even though we haven’t always agreed politically, we’ve found ways to work together — to make government more transparent, cut down on earmarks, and fight to reduce wasteful spending and make our tax system fairer. The people of Oklahoma have been well-served by this ‘country doctor from Muskogee’ over the past nine years,” the previous president stated at the time.

Messages from politicians poured in to bear in mind Coburn. Vice President Mike Pence tweeted: “Senator Tom Coburn was a great conservative voice in the United States Congress and American physician whose legacy will live on. Karen and I send our deepest sympathies and prayers to his family during this tough time.”

Senator Tom Coburn was once a super conservative voice within the United States Congress and American doctor whose legacy will continue to exist. Karen and I ship our private sympathies and prayers to his circle of relatives all through this difficult time. https://t.co/vmtdTqRhQA

— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 28, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell launched a observation by which he referred to as Coburn “a whip-smart legislator with rock-solid principles.”

“Seventy-two years was far too few for someone this brilliant, this tireless, and this dedicated to serving others. The Senate mourns our friend. We stand in prayer with his beloved wife Carolyn, their daughters Sarah, Katie, and Callie, and the entire Coburn family,” McConnell mentioned.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham despatched out his condolences: “Very, very sad to hear the passing of my dear friend Tom Coburn. He was truly ‘Mr. Smith goes to Washington.’ Very glad his suffering is over and he is now with the Lord. Tom was a great senator, a terrific husband and father, and a dear friend.”

Very, very unhappy to listen to the passing of my expensive buddy Tom Coburn.

He was once in reality ‘Mr. Smith is going to Washington.’

Very satisfied his struggling is over and he’s now with the Lord.

Tom was once a super senator, a great husband and father, and a pricey buddy. https://t.co/JircMdFFOu

— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 28, 2020

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who could also be identified for his staunch perspectives in opposition to bloated govt spending, tweeted: “Rest In Peace Tom. Kelley and I are praying for the entire family. A Republican, who believed that deficits, do indeed matter.”

Rest In Peace Tom. Kelley and I are praying for all of the circle of relatives. A Republican, who believed that deficits, do certainly subject. https://t.co/hxYz8XvNnc

— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 28, 2020

Maine Senator Susan Collins additionally tweeted out phrases of convenience for Coburn’s circle of relatives: “I am saddened by the passing of my friend and former colleague, Tom Coburn of Oklahoma. Tom was a man of deep faith and strong convictions who cared deeply for his family and our country. May God bless his wife Carolyn and daughters during this difficult time and always.”

I’m saddened via the passing of my buddy and previous colleague, Tom Coburn of Oklahoma. Tom was once a person of deep religion and robust convictions who cared deeply for his circle of relatives and our nation. May God bless his spouse Carolyn and daughters all through this hard time and all the time.

— @SenatorCollins (@SenatorCollins) March 28, 2020

MSNBC Morning Joe host and previous Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough tweeted out an image of an embody between Coburn and Obama: “Tom Coburn was a good friend and a hero for his strong stand for small government. He was fearless politically and a man of great faith. I called him over the past few months and he was in good spirits. He knew he had fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.”

Tom Coburn was once a just right buddy and a hero for his robust stand for small govt. He was once fearless politically and a person of significant religion. I referred to as him over the last few months and he was once in just right spirits. He knew he had fought the nice combat, completed the race, and stored the religion. %.twitter.com/k6M2b99N9D

— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 28, 2020

