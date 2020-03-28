New Characters & New Alpha

The Walking Dead Season 10 episode 14 airs this Sunday, and we have were given a heaping serving to of SPOILERS to proportion. In this reflective episode, audience in finding out what is subsequent for the Whisperers, Carol and extra. Fans additionally get to fulfill a brand new persona that might be acquainted to readers of the supply comics. Get the entire main points beneath.

Season 10 episode 14 focuses basically at the aftermath of the occasions of episode 12. Despite killing her arch nemesis, Carol struggles to search out peace. While she has the same opinion to inform others of Negan’s excellent deed, she leaves the placement to spend a while in a cabin through herself. She sees inner visions of Alpha taunting her previous movements and remarking on her inevitable demise. Carol will get trapped beneath a canoe whilst seeking to transfer it however beneficial properties the resilience to kill a walker simply because it approaches. In different phrases, this longtime fighter is not giving up but.

As for Negan, Daryl is in fact the primary to listen to the tale of the way he killed Alpha. He makes an attempt to take Daryl to the pike the place he and Carol had positioned Alpha’s head, however it is been got rid of. As Negan approaches, a bunch of Whisperers seem, suggesting he is their new Alpha. Negan unearths this adoration a laugh however kills the cluster anyway.

It’s found out that Alpha’s head, after all, used to be got rid of through Beta. Suspicions about his id are showed, as audience get a glimpse of his bunker. Inside, there is a bunch of information, a guitar and a mattress. It’s printed that, previous to the apocalypse, Beta used to be a rustic song famous person referred to as Half Moon. At first he is dissatisfied through Alpha’s demise, however he places on a are living live performance recording after which is going out to greet his adoring Whisperer public. He’s nonetheless were given lovers, they are simply other than those he is used to.

Beta confronts a transformation in place following Alpha’s premature dying.

Last however now not least is the case of Yumiko, Ezekiel and Eugene, who’re running in combination to proceed Eugene’s deliberate meetup with Stephanie. Along the way in which, Ezekiel feels ill or even contemplates giving up after his horse dies. It’s Yumiko who motivates him to stay going. This patience lets them meet the comedian e-book persona, Princess. They come across her in a spot with a host of handcuffed walkers.

In quick, after two very eventful episodes, The Walking Dead Season 10 episode 14 is a bit of understated in relation to plot. While everybody’s tale continues to development, this episode comes down from a story climax in an try to rebuild for what is more likely to be a banger of a finale. Episode 14 units up numerous plot strings, however it does not get to the bottom of a lot. So, we’re going to have to attend and spot simply how a lot of a danger Beta in point of fact is within the coming weeks.

The Walking Dead continues March 29 on AMC.

What are your ideas on those spoilers for episode 14? Is Beta a danger? Will Negan be welcomed into the neighborhood as a hero? Tell us your ideas within the feedback segment!