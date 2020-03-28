Hillary Clinton Mocks President Trump’s ‘America First’ Slogan as the Country Now Leads in Coronavirus Cases

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at a press convention for the Hulu documentary collection “Hillary” in Berlin, Germany on February 25, 2020.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took a swipe at President Donald Trump’s nationalist rhetoric as America’s place as the international chief in circumstances of COVID-19 emerged.

Clinton took to Twitter to mock Trump’s “America First” slogan on Friday. Clinton has been constantly crucial of her former marketing campaign rival and the tweet was once one among a number of she has lately made denouncing the president’s dealing with of the pandemic.

“He did promise ‘America First,'” Clinton wrote whilst sharing a New York Times article about the United Staes surpassing China and Italy to take best place in the selection of COVID-19 circumstances. The U.S. general exceeded 100,000 circumstances as of Friday, with just about 1,600 deaths.

Trump had many times referred to “America First” whilst espousing a nationalist coverage all the way through his 2016 marketing campaign towards Clinton, and he famously used the time period all the way through his January 2017 inaugural cope with.

“We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power,” Trump stated at the inauguration. “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America First.”

Clinton additionally blasted Trump Friday for it seems that contradicting clinical professionals through insisting hospitals do not want tens of hundreds of extra ventilators. Officials in hard-hit spaces of the nation have asked the ventilators due what is claimed to be an more and more quick provide of the probably life-saving clinical apparatus.

“A month ago, Trump said: ‘It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear,'” tweeted Clinton. “Yesterday, he said: ‘I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.’ What will it take to get @realDonaldTrump to listen to experts instead of his own hunches?”

Trump stated “nobody really knows what will happen” with COVID-19 all the way through a White House assembly with African American leaders on February 27, whilst additionally claiming that the “incredible job” the management was once doing would result in the virus vanishing.

“We have done an incredible job. We’re going to continue,” Trump stated. “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”

The following day, all the way through a marketing campaign rally in South Carolina, the president stated that grievance of the management’s reaction to the virus was once the “new hoax” of Democrats decided to harm his re-election probabilities.

Clinton up to now accused Trump of “failing to lead and failing Americans” all the way through the disaster, suggesting that the president had overlooked the warnings U.S. intelligence officers reportedly gave him that a plague was once on the means months sooner than the scenario started to spiral out of regulate.

“The Trump administration was told in January that coronavirus was likely to become a pandemic,” Clinton tweeted closing week. “They refused to act for fear of spooking the markets, losing weeks of time to prepare that we won’t get back.”

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.