Former MLB All-Star Jim Edmonds Hospitalized For Coronavirus Testing, Sends Message While Awaiting Results

Jim Edmonds, a four-time Major League Baseball all-star and 2006 World Series champion, has been hospitalized to go through COVID-19 checking out after combating signs that had him feeling “super sick.”

Edmonds posted an Instagram tale with a photograph of himself within the sanatorium, entire with a masks protecting his nostril and mouth, and he wrote a message to his fans.

“Held off as long as I could,” Edmonds wrote. “I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke.”

“Waiting on tests now,” he persisted. “PS — I didn’t know the swab could go that far in someone’s nose.”

He then shared a photograph of a device inside of a sanatorium room with the phrases “X-ray time” typed on it. Edmonds then persisted his Instagram tale.

“No confirmation on the virus yet. Just waiting to find out if I’ve been infected or just super sick,” he wrote. “Not taking any chances because it is so hard to get tested by the rules of the CDC.”

COVID-19 is best referred to as coronavirus, which used to be first detected in Wuhan, China, in past due 2019 and temporarily unfold round China, and now world wide. More than 650,000 other folks have examined certain international, with 115,000 of the ones circumstances within the United States.

There were greater than 30,000 deaths international from coronavirus, together with greater than 1,000 deaths within the the United States.

COVID-19 has led to colleges being closed around the nation till additional understand, it has pressured many of us to do business from home, and thousands and thousands have began shedding their jobs as a result of companies have both scaled down or quickly closed altogether.

Jim Edmonds #15 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks within the dugout earlier than the sport in opposition to the Washington Nationals April 18, 2010 at Nationals Park in Washington, DC.

Photo via G Fiume/Getty Images

Edmonds used to be an elite athlete, taking part in 18 years within the main league. He used to be recognized for his defensive prowess within the outfield, laying out for catches to rob hitters of extra-base hits.

He performed maximum of his profession with the Angels group, and he additionally performed for the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds in a profession that spanned from 1993-2010.

He received a World Series identify in 2006 with the Cardinals, and he used to be an all-star within the 1995, 2000, 2003 and 2005 seasons. He used to be an 8-time Gold Glove winner, and he used to be awarded the 2004 Silver Slugger award.

Edmonds is a member of the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Major League Baseball’s opening day would were two days in the past (March 26), however the unfold of coronavirus canceled baseball’s spring coaching with two weeks closing, and it has indefinitely suspended the season from beginning up.