Did Anyone Win the $107 Million Jackpot on Friday (Last) Night?

The profitable numbers in Friday night time’s Mega Millions draw have been 3, 25, 28, 50 and 60. The Mega Ball was once 1 and the Megaplier was once 4X. But nobody claimed the jackpot in the March 27 draw, so it carries over to the subsequent drawing on Tuesday 31.

One particular person received $1 million and 6 other people received $10,000, with two of the ones winners quadrupling their prize to $40,000 with the Megaplier.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Five white balls are drawn from a suite of balls numbered 1 thru 70; one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a suite of balls numbered 1 thru 25.

A participant wins if the numbers on one row of the price ticket fit the numbers of the balls drawn on that date. There are 9 tactics to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. If nobody wins the jackpot, the cash is added to the jackpot for the subsequent drawing. Overall probabilities of profitable a prize are 1 in 24.

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner was once on March 11, for $202 million with a price ticket bought in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner sooner than that was once on December 17 for $372 million with a price ticket bought in Ohio. Prior to that, a $227 million price ticket was once bought on September 24 in Cedar Park, Texas. The winner from within reach Leander got here ahead to assert that prize, however they needed to stay nameless.

A lady fills out a Mega Millions lottery price ticket in New York City.

NGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each and every Tuesday and Friday night time, and it’s certainly one of America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier.

Tickets are $2 consistent with line, and odds of profitable with a $2 Mega Millions price ticket are one in 303 million. For additional information on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, discuss with its website online.