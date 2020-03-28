MSNBC host Rachel Maddow answered to a couple of uncommon phrases of reward from President Donald Trump Friday by means of mentioning a number of tactics he is in my opinion main “the worst national response of any industrialized nation in the world.”

Maddow lately interviewed the commanding basic of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lieutenant General Todd Semonite, relating to the clinic development paintings they are doing on behalf of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump thanked Maddow for “putting our military on full display,” regardless of lashing out at the “Fake News” media in no less than a half-dozen tweets between Friday and Saturday. The MSNBC host graciously authorized the president’s praise earlier than launching into a chain of posts labeling the Trump-led U.S. reaction as a “catastrophe” and record bullet issues detailing the place the federal govt will have to take rapid motion. Maddow supplied the president with a hyperlink to the complete phase, which presented scathing complaint of Trump’s “chaotic” coronavirus reaction: “By the way, did anyone show you the rest of the show from last night?”

Hi, Mr. President — thank you for tweeting that interview. Gen. Semonite and the Army Corps are certainly doing nice paintings, however at nowhere close to the scale this is wanted.

We’re masses of hundreds of clinic beds in the back of, months in the back of time table, and… https://t.co/FdBAyDH49Y

— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 27, 2020

“Hi, Mr. President — thanks for tweeting that interview. Gen. Semonite and the Army Corps are indeed doing great work, but at nowhere near the scale that is needed. We’re hundreds of thousands of hospital beds behind, months behind schedule, and we’re about to see the number of sick patients surge and hospitals overflow in multiple US sites at once,” Maddow answered to Trump’s Twitter statement.

“This is not an NYC problem or even just a city problem. The apex patient surges will not happen tidily, one after the other, they’ll flare up all over, overlapping,” she persisted. “I say this without any malice at all, but please know that the US response is a catastrophe that is on track to cost hundreds of thousands of lives. Stop talking about yourself and hyping unproven treatments and demanding people compliment you and all the rest of the nonsense.”

Maddow went on to induce the president to nationalize provide chains for clinical provides and to take away Vice President Mike Pence and marketing consultant Jared Kushner from the Coronavirus Task Force in choose of “actual, experienced pandemic response experts and scientists.” She additionally implored the president to supply transparent and direct orders to governors as an alternative of “zig-zagging and dithering” remarks that experience extended the virus unfold.

The president had up to now shared Maddow’s interview the U.S. Army Chief of Engineers Friday, pronouncing: “Thank you to Rachel@Maddow for putting our Military on full display, and showing how GREAT a job the Federal Government is doing! Also, a special thanks to General Semonite, a Patriot of the highest order and a truly talented engineer and builder!”

But on Saturday morning, Trump returned to blasting the information media and sharing Fox News video clips of himself speaking.

One of the causes that Fake News has change into so prevalent & a long way attaining is the incontrovertible fact that corrupt “journalists” base their tales on SOURCES that they make up with a view to completely distort a story or tale. When you spot, “five sources say”, do not imagine the tale, it’s….

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

“So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES!” the president tweeted Saturday in a chain of posts accusing reporters and information publications of outright mendacity.

“Lamestream Media should be forced to reveal sources, very much as they did in the long ago past. If they did that, the media would be trusted again, and Fake News would largely be a thing if the past!” the president persisted.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow answered to a couple of uncommon phrases of reward from President Donald Trump Friday afternoon by means of mentioning a number of tactics he is in my opinion main “the worst national response of any industrialized nation in the world.”

Screenshot: MSNBC | Twitter