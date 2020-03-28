CutiePie Trends on Twitter After Trump Uses Phrase on Reporter Who Asked Him About Ventilators

President Donald Trump speaks to journalists on the White House on March 26, 2020.

After President Donald Trump informed a White House reporter to not be a “cutie pie,” the time period started to pattern on Twitter Friday evening.

Trump used the word to admonish ABC’s Jonathan Karl all the way through a press convention after being pressed on whether or not he may just ensure COVID-19 sufferers in hard-hit states can be provided with wanted ventilators. The president replied the preliminary query by way of insisting the rustic was once “in great shape” and recommended that an far more than ventilators might be produced.

“We’ve distributed vast numbers of ventilators, and we’re prepared to do vast numbers. I think we’re in great shape,” Trump stated. “I hope that’s the case. I hope that we’re going to have leftovers so we can help other people, other countries.”

“So, everybody who needs one will be able to get a ventilator?” requested Karl a 2d time.

“Look, don’t be a cutie pie, ok?” Trump stated. “You know, ‘everybody who needs one.’ Nobody’s ever done what we’ve done, nobody’s done anything like we’ve been able to do… I wouldn’t tell me what you’re telling me, you know, being a wise guy.”

The word briefly took off on Twitter, with Karl himself remarking that it was once “not the response I expected.”

Other customers admonished the president for his selection of phrases, whilst Trump supporters praised him for the usage of the word.

“#cutiepie Yeah, that’s what you say to a reporter asking about ventilators to keep people alive. This man has got to go,” person @LindaPatch tweeted.

“Standing response to every #CNN question going forward until, well… the end of time #DontBeACutiePie,” tweeted actor and ardent Trump supporter James Woods.

The scarcity of ventilators has been a widespread subject of dialogue all the way through the pandemic, with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing that the state may just want 30,000 further gadgets for hospitals which are an increasing number of crushed with COVID-19 instances.

New York state has reported the easiest collection of U.S. COVID-19 instances by way of a long way, with over 46,000 of the 104,000 as of Friday evening. Medical professionals consider that round five p.c of sufferers may just want ventilators to have a possibility at surviving the virus.

Trump driven again on the scientific professionals Thursday, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that he had a “feeling” that a lot of the doubtless life-saving gadgets would now not be wanted.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said for some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” stated Trump. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, at a major hospital sometimes they’ll have two ventilators. All of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'”

However, efforts to ramp up the manufacturing of ventilators have moved ahead, with Trump pronouncing Friday that he was once invoking the Defense Production Act to drive General Motors to supply the gadgets.

