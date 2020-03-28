CNN’s Chris Cuomo Says Trump’s Flaws are Impacting Coronavirus Response and ‘Making Us Sick’

CNN host Chris Cuomo has mentioned President Donald Trump’s “two defining flaws” are compromising the government’s reaction to the coronavirus outbreak all over his display Cuomo Prime Time.

“In a world of doubt, here is a sure thing. If the federal government and the states don’t get it together better, you will see sickness and death in this country like you never have before,” he mentioned. “And while there are a growing number of mayors and governors in need, there is one persistent problem at the top: Trump. His two defining flaws are on flagrant display. They are literally making us sick.”

He criticized Trump’s uninformed feedback all over his Closing Argument section and performed a clip of the president showing on Fox News to doubt a request for extra ventilators from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

This week, the U.S. surpassed Italy and China to develop into the rustic with probably the most coronavirus instances on the planet, with greater than 101,240 instances. More than a 3rd of the instances are in New York, overwhelming the state’s healthcare device.

“First, his ignorance,” Cuomo mentioned. “He did not really feel. He does not imagine. What about this. When you pass to conflict, do you give troops what they want sooner than they arrive underneath hearth? Yes, proper? Same with well being care staff.

“They want the (private protecting apparatus) now. They want the ventilators of their localities now so once they run out of both, there are extra on the in a position. Either he does not get that, which speaks to a point of lack of know-how this is extra threatening than the rest COVID-19 can do, or it is only his 2nd defining flaw on show, his conceitedness.”

Medical staff safe a pattern from an individual at a drive-thru COVID-19 checking out station at a Kaiser Permanente facility on March 12, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Image

Cuomo additionally confirmed Trump’s reaction all over the Friday press briefing, the place he requested governors to be extra appreciative and warned leaders of hard-hit states to not pass him.

“Our money, our government, our power. We gave it to you. We don’t serve you. You serve us. We have the most cases in the world, why? Because we have a big population, there is lots of density in place, and we have major foreign travel hubs,” Cuomo mentioned.

“But also because we’ve done the least to stop the spread. And in large part, that’s on Trump. He slept on this. He lied about it. And now he is not doing enough.”

The host additionally attacked Trump’s feedback about reopening america by way of Easter.

“That’s not aspirational. It’s asinine. No expert anywhere says anything like it. Reassess the life limitations we’re under now,” Cuomo mentioned. “Repeating the phrases of significant leaders does no longer make you one. Doing good things when it issues, that does. And that point is now. We are asking everybody to behave now. Act for others. Take this critically.

He added: “How are we able to be shocked that such a lot of, particularly in crimson states appear sluggish to the reason when the person they appear to for steerage has lied about it, slow-walked it, exaggerated his luck, and persistently higher the chance to all folks.”