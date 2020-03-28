Almost 200 NYPD Officers Test Positive for Coronavirus in Less Than a Day, Bringing Total to Over 500 Cases in the Force

More than 500 officials of the New York Police Department have examined sure for coronavirus in addition to the 4,111 officials taking ill go away, in accordance to the NYPD.

“On Friday, March 27, 2020, 4,111 NYPD uniformed employees were on sick report which accounts for 11.4 percent of the Department’s uniformed workforce,” the NYPD stated in a remark despatched to Newsweek. “Currently, 442 uniformed members and 70 civilian members tested positive for the Coronavirus.”

New York’s fireplace division may be feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with 170 contributors checking out sure for the sickness. More than 2,000 paramedics and firefighters have referred to as out ill, representing kind of 17 % of the contributors of the division.

“I think this is unprecedented times,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea instructed CBS News on Friday. “We’ve been through some difficult times before. I think the safety of the members of the NYPD is really first and foremost, them and their families, but that quickly extends out to 8.6 million people.”

“Let’s just get through this,” Shea persevered. “Let’s get through this as a family, and our family includes all New Yorkers including city workers, doctors, nurses, fire department, bus drivers and people that live and work in New York City.”

Custodian Dennis Dickson was once the first NYPD member to die from coronavirus headaches on Thursday.

“Mr. Dickson was a revered member of the custodial staff at Police Headquarters once spending 17 days at the headquarters building during Super Storm Sandy assisting with emergency cleanup operations,” Shea stated in a Thursday remark.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio launched some non-violent or susceptible offenders from prison as coronavirus persevered to unfold. After the ones folks had been launched, there have been not up to 5,000 prisoners left in the town’s prison gadget.

“None of us expected this crisis,” de Blasio stated Thursday right through a briefing, “but one thing that has come out of it is that our jail population has declined.”

New York City may be deliberating on whether or not or no longer to advantageous folks $500 for no longer following social distancing pointers.

“People need to understand that this is really, really serious,” de Blasio stated Friday.

On a statewide stage, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated on Friday the state is taking a look for extra health facility area to accommodate coronavirus sufferers.

“We’re looking for and wide, very creative, aggressive and finding all the space that we can possibly find,” Cuomo stated.

The U.S. Navy health facility send USNS Comfort is anticipated to arrive in New York Harbor on Monday to lend a hand well being care employees with coronavirus circumstances. While no coronavirus sufferers are anticipated to be taken aboard the send, its presence will increase the choice of health facility beds in New York City.

“Over 1,200 medical personnel and critical supplies will be onboard the vessel,” learn a Thursday remark from the White House. “They will bring to bear the skills, care, and compassion needed to wage this fight against an invisible enemy.”

President Donald Trump is anticipated to see the USNS Comfort off Saturday from its present location in Norfolk, Virginia.

Recent knowledge indicated that New York has 44,810 showed circumstances of coronavirus with over 25,000 of the ones in New York City.