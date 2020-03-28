Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls GOP Effort To Bail Out Corporations ‘Shameful’ In House Speech On Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez referred to as Republican efforts to supply aid to firms coping with the results of the coronavirus pandemic “shameful” all over a speech she delivered Friday within the House chamber earlier than it handed the $2 trillion fiscal stimulus invoice.

“Hospital workers do not have protective equipment. We don’t have the necessary ventilators…. What did the Senate majority fight for? One of the largest corporate bailouts, with as few strings as possible, in American history—shameful,” the freshman congresswoman from New York mentioned in her assault on Republicans.

“The option that we have is to either let [families] suffer with nothing or to allow this greed of billions of dollars, which will be leveraged into trillions of dollars, to contribute to the largest income-inequality gap in our future,” she endured. “There should be shame about what was fought for in this bill and the choices that we have to make.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who represents Queens and portions of the Bronx, identified that 13 other people died in a single day in Queens’ Elmhurst Hospital of headaches from COVID-19, the illness led to by way of the virus. She mentioned that her “community’s reality is this country’s future if we don’t do anything.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act handed Friday within the House by way of voice vote, that means there used to be no recorded vote, regardless of the objections of Republican Representative Tom Massie of Kentucky. The invoice will allocate $100 billion for hospitals and well being care suppliers, supply $750 million to meals banks and ship $1,200 to each and every American who makes $75,000 a 12 months or much less.

The invoice provides $500 billion to firms, now not as a stimulus however as monetary aid whilst states around the nation stay nonessential companies closed as a way to gradual the unfold of the virus. The CARES Act used to be signed into legislation by way of President Donald Trump past due Friday afternoon.

The invoice handed within the Senate with unanimous consent, that means all Democrats voted in desire. But Ocasio-Cortez’s speech singled out handiest Republican senators.

Democrat Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who’s working in opposition to Ocasio-Cortez within the June 23 number one, tweeted: “People in The Bronx & Queens are suffering. I was at Elmhurst Hospital last week; I saw the pain & talked about it while AOC was playing politics. She can grandstand on the floor of the house & complain, but this is a time for unity & strength. We need results now, not politics.”

— Michelle Caruso-Cabrera (@MCaruso_Cabrera) March 27, 2020

Newsweek reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s place of business for a reaction to Caruso-Cabrera’s tweet however didn’t pay attention again earlier than newsletter.

As of newsletter, New York has 44,635 showed circumstances of the virus and 519 deaths. The state recently has sufficient ventilators for individuals who are hospitalized on account of COVID-19. Governor Andrew Cuomo mentioned in his day-to-day coronavirus briefing that New York has 5,000 ventilators and that there at the moment are 1,583 sufferers in extensive care gadgets, who want the gadgets.

Cuomo famous that New York is anticipating the biggest inflow of sufferers to happen in 21 days. The state will want 30,000 ventilators if the projections are right kind, he mentioned.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leaves the U.S. Capitol after House passage of the fiscal stimulus invoice referred to as the CARES Act on March 27.

Win McNamee/Getty