Why Are MLB Stars Getting Elective Surgery During Coronavirus Pandemic?

As the circumstances of COVID-19 proceed to regularly mount—an “apocalyptic” surge in New York City on my own—and the virus’s frame rely grows, more than one states have banned medical doctors from acting optional surgical procedures within the hope of husbanding the desperately wanted health-care execs, clinical provides, and gear.

The disaster, regardless that, hasn’t stopped two famous person pitchers from going underneath the knife.

Over the final week, it used to be published that the New York Mets’ hurler Noah Syndergaard and Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox tore their ulnar collateral ligaments. The prescribed remedy, Tommy John surgical treatment, eliminates the broken ligament and replaces it with a wholesome one from the participant’s personal frame.