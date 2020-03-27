New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Dermot Shea on Thursday night time introduced the primary dying of their ranks from coronavirus-related headaches.

In a commentary emailed to Newsweek, Shea expressed that the NYPD is “deeply saddened” over their “first Coronavirus pandemic casualty.” The deceased, Dennis C. Dickson, was once a custodian assigned to Police HQ and a 14-year veteran of the NYPD circle of relatives, he stated.

Dickson kicked the bucket on Thursday at Kings County Hospital.

“Mr. Dickson was a revered member of the custodial staff at Police Headquarters once spending 17 days at the headquarters building during Super Storm Sandy assisting with emergency cleanup operations,” Shea added. “Mr. Dickson was again on the front line cleaning and disinfecting 1 Police Plaza so that our personnel could be here safely, allowing them to continue to serve the people of the City of New York.”

Following Dickson’s dying, Shea venerated the NYPD member in a commentary shared on Twitter. “Today we lost one of our own: City Custodial Assistant Dennis Dickson, who faithfully served with the NYPD since 2006, has passed away from complications related to the coronavirus,” the commissioner wrote. “Our deepest sympathies & all of our prayers go out to Dennis’ colleagues & family.”

NYPD law enforcement officials are noticed in Times Square hours forward of the implementation of ‘New York State on PAUSE’ government order because the coronavirus continues to unfold around the United States on March 22, 2020 in New York City.

Noam Galai/Getty

As of Thursday, a minimum of 350 contributors of the NYPD had examined certain for coronavirus as town continues to fight with containment of the brand new illness. Dickson, reportedly a 62-year-old male who had a pre-existing middle situation, is the primary NYPD member to die from COVID-19.

New York’s coronavirus outbreak has seeped into town’s police pressure and is spreading rapid. The determine climbed to more or less 350 as of late, after the NYPD showed over 200 staff had examined certain for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The U.S. surpassed 69,000 instances of the radical coronavirus that reasons COVID-19 on Thursday morning, in step with a tracker maintained by way of Johns Hopkins University. About part—greater than 33,000—of the ones instances are within the Empire State, with a minimum of 363 useless, probably the most deaths in one state.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated more or less 15 % of the instances in his state require hospitalization. He has known as for the government, non-public companies and contributors of the general public to assist whatsoever they are able to.

Cuomo has additionally advised folks to follow social distancing and keep at house, advising that the worst remains to be to return. “It’s going to go up, it’s going to reach a high point, it’s going to tip, it’s going to go back down,” he stated. “We’re still on the way up the mountain.”

The graphic beneath, equipped by way of Statista, presentations the upward thrust in COVID-19 instances in New York state, in comparison to Washington and California.

This infographic presentations the quantity of showed COVID-19 instances in New York state, Washington state and California.

