U.S. Would Be Willing to Reconsider Funding Cutoff for Palestinian Refugees Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, USAID Officials Say

The U.S. is keen to rethink its investment cutoff of assist to Palestinian refugees within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) officers instructed on Thursday.

Asked all the way through a press briefing on U.S. international help in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak whether or not the U.S. would rethink its assist cutoff to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) within the wake of the pandemic, James Richardson, director of U.S. Foreign Assistance Resources, stated it used to be an opportunity.

“I would say that it’s important for countries to come forward if they have needs,” he stated. “I think this is what we saw particularly in China where the need was not apparent right away. So…transparency is hugely important.”

“So we would just encourage every government around the world, including the Palestinian Authority, to come forward with a request of assistance, and we will take that under consideration,” Richardson added.

While Richardson instructed the U.S. could be open to bearing in mind requests for investment to lend a hand Palestinians amid the pandemic, USAID Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick used to be fast to indicate that the U.S. is “not the only donor in the world focusing on the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“One other short thing to add to that is we noted that the Government of Qatar has generously offered assistance to the Palestinians,” Glick stated. “So, recognizing that the United States is not the only donor in the world focusing on the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re grateful that other nations are rising to the task as well.”

Indeed, Qatar has devoted $150 million in humanitarian assist to the Gaza Strip, with the cash to come with monetary assist particularly earmarked to assist deal with the unfold of the coronavirus.

The cash is anticipated to be despatched to Gaza over the process six months and can come with investment for United Nations humanitarian programming, in accordance to the Qatar News Agency.

Already, various coronavirus instances were reported within the Gaza Strip, prompting issues that the outbreak may carry the humanitarian state of affairs within the self-governing Palestinian territory to a disaster level.

This week, Amnesty International UK warned that the coronavirus pandemic may purpose a “humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza” if pressing motion isn’t taken, “or, to be more accurate,” the group has stated: “there could be an intensification of an existing humanitarian emergency.”

“The Gaza Strip is already on the brink of collapse as a consequence of a 13-year-long Israeli blockade of the territory. The blockade, which has meant the imprisonment and collective punishment of an entire civilian population, has brought the health system to its knees,” Amnesty International UK stated.

As it stands, hospitals and clinics within the territory are already suffering to run successfully, with well being suppliers being ceaselessly being compelled to get by means of with simply 4 to six hours of get admission to to electrical energy an afternoon, Amnesty International UK stated.

“Ominously, given what we know about the spread of coronavirus, Gaza is also one of the most densely populated places on earth. Families live in crowded and often unsanitary housing, much of which is not connected to a sewage system and has no access to safe water,” Amnesty International UK warned. “Gazans, although disproportionately young, are nevertheless vulnerable to illness due to weakened immune systems and malnutrition.”

With the COVID-19 outbreak having already reached the Gaza Strip, the group stated, the pandemic may quickly spell crisis for the territory.

Palestinians obtain meals assist allotted by means of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) within the Tel Zaatar house, simply outdoor the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip October 8, 2004. USAID officers instructed the U.S. could be keen to rethink assist cutoffs to fortify for Palestinian refugees.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP by means of Getty

“On Wednesday the 25th of March, the Palestinian authorities announced the first coronavirus death in the occupied Palestinian territory, only two days after the first reports of the virus in Gaza,” the group stated.

“Some of the world’s richest countries are struggling to contain the pandemic,” Amnesty International UK stated. “How on earth can overstretched, under-resourced medics begin to cope in blockaded Gaza?”

The group has referred to as on Israel to assist battle the unfold of COVID-19 within the territory, announcing that the Israeli govt has a “legal duty” to achieve this.

The Trump management had introduced in August 2018 that it might be slicing U.S. investment for UNRWA, with the State Department announcing that the U.S. may no longer “shoulder the very disproportionate share of the burden” of the prices to stay the company working.

Before that the verdict, the U.S. have been the biggest particular person donor to the United Nations company.

The govt’s investment rollback used to be met with well-liked complaint, with many caution that it might purpose additional instability for the masses of hundreds of Palestinian refugees dwelling there.

While the USAID officers have instructed the U.S. would imagine requests for investment within the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s unclear whether or not such requests would in fact be authorized.

Newsweek has contacted the White House, the Israeli govt and Amnesty International UK for remark.