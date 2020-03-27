Trump’s Coronavirus Talk Sounds a Lot Like Russia’s

Into an already poisonous brew of political discord and hyperventilating social media, a pathogen of international starting place arrives. To battle it, the rustic will have to unite. At the similar time, the coronavirus makes us extra at risk of manipulation, particularly if persons are scared and no one turns out to have just right solutions.

Some of that manipulation is from Russia, and a few from China, and whilst the 2 nations are “not working in close cooperation, they are working in concert because they have similar goals,” mentioned Fiona Hill, former nationwide safety professional and Russia knowledgeable within the Trump White House.

Hill received public realize when she testified ahead of Congress remaining 12 months on how a “domestic political errand” about Donald Trump’s attainable challenger hijacked U.S. coverage towards Russia and Ukraine.