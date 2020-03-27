Trump Says He Activated Defense Production Act for Ventilators After Tweeting ‘Invoke ‘P”

After President Donald Trump tweeted “Invoke ‘P'” Friday, many Twitter customers had been left questioning what Trump intended through the word.

“As usual with “this” General Motors, things just never seem to work out,” Trump tweeted. “They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, “in no time”. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with [General Motors CEO] Mary [Barra].Invoke ‘P’.”

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

“WHAT DOES THIS MEAN? #InvokeP” wrote @shorthair67, echoing what many customers of the social media platform had been questioning.

“Oh great,” wrote internet developer Sean Morrison. “Brace yourselves- he’s about to Invoke ‘P’. Probably means there’s a ton of #covfefe on the way. #InvokeP”

— â­ï¸ Sean â­ï¸ (@SeanMorrison) March 27, 2020

Trump cleared up the confusion through tweeting “Invoke ‘P’ means Defense Production Act!”

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Trump introduced Friday that he had invoked the Defense Production Act, which the federal government can use to impel producers to make clinical apparatus for the battle towards coronavirus.

“We’ve used it three or four times,” Trump stated right through the coronavirus stimulus bundle invoice signing within the Oval Office. “I’ve pulled it back three times because the companies came through in the end. They didn’t need the act. It’s been great leverage.”

“I have instituted it again,” Trump endured. “We thought we had a deal for 40,000 ventilators and all of a sudden the 40,000 came down to 6,000 and then they talked about a higher price than we were discussing so I didn’t like it. So we did activate it with respect to General Motors and hopefully maybe we won’t even need the full activation. We’ll find out.”

President Donald Trump enacted the Defense Production Act on Friday to impel General Motors to create ventilators to assist fight the coronavirus pandemic.

General Motors claims that their dedication to making ventilators has “never wavered.”

“Ventec, GM and our supply base have been working around the clock for over a week to meet this urgent need,” General Motors stated in a commentary despatched to Newsweek. “Our commitment to build Ventec’s high-quality critical care ventilator, VOCSN, has never wavered.”

“The partnership between Ventec and GM combines global expertise in manufacturing quality and a joint commitment to safety to give medical professionals and patients access to life-saving technology as rapidly as possible,” the commentary endured. “The entire GM team is proud to support this initiative.”

Trump informed Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday he believed extra ventilators had been ordered through the state of New York than had been in fact wanted.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said for some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” Trump stated. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, at a major hospital sometimes they’ll have two ventilators. All of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo informed CNN Friday that he had ordered the ventilators in anticipation of the height of coronavirus circumstances.

“The hospitals don’t need them yet,” Cuomo stated. “The hospitals aren’t at their apex. The hospitals have enough ventilators today, but their numbers are going up.”