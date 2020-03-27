Top GOP Fundraiser Says He’s Leaving Politics to Start Coronavirus Business

A best Republican fundraiser who has helped lift masses of thousands and thousands of bucks for political applicants during the last decade says he’s ditching the sector of political giving so as to focal point on a brand new industry offering clinical provides to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Gula despatched an e mail to shoppers of his fundraising company, Gula Graham, on Thursday informing them that he can be leaving efficient in an instant. The company, he added, might be “phas[ing] toward closure,” it appears finishing an eleven-year run for the fundraising corporate that netted it just about $40 million in earnings from federal political committees on my own.

“Over the last 14 days I have built another business outside politics and will be focusing my full attention there,” Gula wrote. “I am sorry you are receiving this news via email, but I know better than anyone how word travels faster than light in Washington and I did not want you to hear this second hand.”

“After this e-mail, I will be unreachable,” Graham signed off. “I wish you the best of luck in politics and life.”

The industry that Gula have been construction over the prior two weeks is named Blue Flame Medical, which he based with John Thomas, a California public affairs govt. According to the corporate’s web site, it is going to paintings to supply clinical provides and private protecting apparatus to struggle the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are the largest global network of COVID-19 medical suppliers providing healthcare logistics and hard to find medical supplies to beat the outbreak,” Blue Flame boasts. “We work with hundreds of well-known global suppliers bringing customers a wider range of products…We have the industry’s broadest product selection including 3M™ N95 health care respirator & surgical masks, COVID-19 test kits, travel kits and a wide selection of PPE inventory.”

Whether the corporate is in fact as “large” a “network” because it claims to be isn’t transparent, although it sort of feels not likely because it was once included in Delaware simply this previous Monday. Its web site beckons guests to “click here for our sales sheet,” however supplies no precise hyperlink. The corporate didn’t in an instant reply to inquiries on Friday.

Gula’s transfer to Blue Flame was once nevertheless placing for its suddenness and for the dimensions of the industry he leaves in the back of. “Since 2009,” in accordance to his bio at the Blue Flame web site, “Gula Graham has raised over $318,000,000 for House and Senate members of Congress, including $51,000,000 during the 2018 election cycle.”

Gula additionally co-founded the grassroots lobbying company Prime Advocacy in 2010, which is helping arrange business affiliation fly-ins and an identical advocacy efforts. Gula shaped each Prime Advocacy and Gula Graham with Jonathan Graham, who gave up the ghost in 2018. It was once no longer in an instant transparent whether or not Gula’s new project would impact Prime Advocacy going ahead.

Gula Graham’s shopper record over time has boasted some giant names in Republican politics, together with Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and Tim Scott (R-S.C.), former Senator and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, and previous congressman and appearing White House leader of team of workers Mick Mulvaney.

John Thomas, Gula’s industry spouse at Blue Flame, is lively in Republican politics as smartly, specifically in California. But he additionally runs a well being care-focused actual property construction company referred to as Thomas Partners Properties.