The U.S. now has the most coronavirus cases in the world

I’m certain a lot of you could have had a disturbing week, and I am hoping you’re staying neatly. Not to pile directly to the craziness, but it surely’s necessary to stick knowledgeable. And the U.S. reached a grim milestone on Friday.

America now has the most collection of showed COVID-19 cases in the world, in step with Johns Hopkins’ are living tracker of the coronavirus unfold throughout the globe. (If you haven’t been maintaining with this interactive map, it’s a very important, if miserable, useful resource right now.)

Let’s damage down a few of the stats.

There are now greater than 97,000 showed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. That’s over 10,000 extra cases than Italy, considered one of the hardest-hit international locations, has observed, and over 15,000 extra cases than China, the place the pandemic firstly broke out.

Keep in thoughts that the bulk of the trying out has been completed in New York. There are just about 26,000 cases in New York City on my own; 7,200 in Westchester; 4,700 in Nassau; and hundreds upon hundreds extra in California, Michigan, New Jersey.

It’s nonetheless unclear precisely what number of people were inflamed with coronavirus but it surely has now hit each and every unmarried American state plus the District of Columbia. Known deaths have crossed 500 in New York and 1,200 throughout the nation.

These numbers will proceed to swell in the coming days, weeks, and months, in step with public well being officers, a fact which already has (and can proceed to) put an enormous burden on the country’s well being device and can take a look at provide capability for health facility beds, ventilators, or even fundamental apparatus reminiscent of swabs had to behavior many coronavirus checks.

Congressional leaders seem to have woken as much as that fact in the previous few weeks—the Senate’s record-breaking $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus invoice a case in level.

But as the swiftly escalating numbers display, we’re nonetheless very a lot in the midst of the hurricane.

Read on for the day’s information, and feature a protected and wholesome weekend.

