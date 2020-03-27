Stephen Curry gets the word out on social distancing
Stephen Curry gets the word out on social distancing

This is the internet model of raceAhead, Fortune’s day by day publication on race, tradition, and inclusive management. To get it delivered day by day in your inbox, join right here.

Stephen Curry provides social distancing an all-star help, The New York City Ballet cancels its season however can pay all workers, and we are saying good-bye to a Globetrotting legend.

But first, right here’s your week in assessment in Haiku.

Please, love the cherry
blossoms from a distance. Let
their devoted presence

be a promise: “Next
12 months, when that is far and wide,
you’ll stand below

my branches, you’ll
even selfie lined in 
my petals!” You will have to

select: Do you wish to have to
a affected person hero or a
cautionary

story? The joys of the
global will go back. Sit and wait
to be welcomed again.

Have a patiently joyous weekend. We recognize being part of your lives.

Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
Ellen.McGirt@fortune.com





