Stephen Curry gets the word out on social distancing
Stephen Curry provides social distancing an all-star help, The New York City Ballet cancels its season however can pay all workers, and we are saying good-bye to a Globetrotting legend.
But first, right here’s your week in assessment in Haiku.
Please, love the cherry
blossoms from a distance. Let
their devoted presence
be a promise: “Next
12 months, when that is far and wide,
you’ll stand below
my branches, you’ll
even selfie lined in
my petals!” You will have to
select: Do you wish to have to
a affected person hero or a
cautionary
story? The joys of the
global will go back. Sit and wait
to be welcomed again.
Have a patiently joyous weekend. We recognize being part of your lives.
Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
Ellen.McGirt@fortune.com