Sorry, We Don’t Cover Viruses

“Running a business can be difficult without the right business insurance. One coverage most businesses need is business interruption insurance, also known as business income insurance. It can help replace any income your business loses if you can’t open for a time after a covered loss.”

Those phrases seem on a significant insurance coverage corporate’s site, because it, like insurers around the nation, tries to trap small trade house owners to plunk down anyplace from a couple of hundred to a couple of thousand greenbacks a month for trade interruption protection that guarantees to assist “pay bills, replace lost income and cover payroll when a covered event forces your business to close temporarily.”

Well, if ever we have been in a scenario the place that’s the case, it’s now. But now that the house owners in the end want this protection to stay their small companies afloat, insurance coverage corporations are telling them they’re now not coated for COVID-19 similar closures.