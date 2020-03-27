Rihanna Donates Protective Equipment to New York Medics as Celebrities Respond to COVID-19 with Charity Donations

Rihanna has donated non-public protecting apparatus (PPE) to medics in New York as the state faces a scarcity due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

New York state has been crushed through the coronavirus pandemic, with greater than 23,000 showed instances, making it one of the most towns maximum critically impacted through the virus.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo thanked Rihanna for her donation in a tweet that learn: “I want to thank Rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.”

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) has additionally introduced it is going to donate $five million and mentioned in a remark, “Over the previous 5 years CLF has been one of the most first organizations to reply to one of the vital international’s maximum devastating herbal screw ups, and now we have noticed firsthand the profound and unintentional penalties of no longer being ready.

“That’s why Clara Lionel Foundation has supplied $five million to the next organizations to instantly mobilize a wide reaction operating with on-the-ground companions that come with Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee, and others.”

Rihanna is one of the celebrities who’ve been donating to charities and healthcare staff preventing the coronavirus. Celebrities together with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Angelina Jolie, and Justin Bieber have all donated to more than a few charities, together with meals banks and kids’s charities.

Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty through Rihanna match at Sephora on September 14, 2018, in Brooklyn, New York.

Angela Weiss/Getty

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. Reynolds introduced the donation on Instagram through announcing, “I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a******.” In Lively’s put up, she joked, “Now can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing.”

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon shared that he had donated to Feeding America in an Instagram put up, which he captioned, “Right now I’m thinking about what we can do to help our most vulnerable populations — children who are losing the one meal they may rely on per day, our friends and family who are facing job issues, the elderly, and low-income families.”

Justin Bieber

Back in February, ahead of the U.S. was once critically impacted through the coronavirus, Justin Bieber pledged to donate to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation, which is a kids’s charity. Bieber wrote on Instagram, “China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for each other.”

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a charity that gives foods for kids from low-income households whilst colleges are closed. Jolie mentioned in a remark, “As of this week, over one billion kids are out of faculty international on account of closures connected to coronavirus.

“Many kids rely at the care and vitamin they obtain all through faculty hours, together with just about 22 million kids in America who depend on meals reinforce. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to succeed in as lots of the ones kids as imaginable.”

Some celebrities had been serving to out fanatics who’ve been impacted through the coronavirus, together with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Lil Nas X.

Taylor Swift has been unexpected fanatics with donations to assist them quilt hire and expenses. Freelance photographer Holly Turner wrote about worrying that she would not be in a position to keep in New York due to the coronavirus’s affect at the track business. But Swift donated $3000 with a observe that mentioned: “Holly, you’ve always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.”

howdy guys drop ur cashapp. gonna ship a few of u some cash to pass get some meals then keep within.

— nope (@LilNasX) March 12, 2020

Page Six reported that Ariana Grande have been secretly sending fanatics present of $500-$1000 on Venmo to assist them quilt their expenses, and Lil Nas X tweeted on March 12: “hey guys drop ur cashapp. gonna send some of [you] some money to go get some food then stay inside.”

