News 

Rent-to-own giant Brighthouse close to collapse

Allen Becker 0 Comments
Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions.

I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.

Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Allen Becker

Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)

Image copyright

Rent-to-own giant BrightHouse is close to collapse, the BBC understands, placing 2,400 jobs in danger.

The corporate is anticipated to fall into management on Monday after dealing with an inflow of reimbursement claims for promoting to individuals who may just no longer pay off.

Stricter lending regulations had put the industry underneath pressure lengthy ahead of stores had been closed owing to coronavirus.

BrightHouse has 200,000 shoppers and is the most important operator within the rent-to-own sector.

Rent-to-own shoppers make per month bills for home items, in impact renting items till they have got paid in complete. Many are on low-incomes, and in finding it tough to get entry to credit score from mainstream lenders to pay for refrigerators and washing machines.

BrightHouse shoppers will proceed with bills, even supposing the corporate is going into management.

The anticipated collapse, first reported through Sky News, would see 240 stores close, a few of which might be in Poundland retail outlets, until a purchaser is located.

Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions. I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category. Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119 Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: Cafe and bar jobs ‘long past by May’ if laws do not change – trade body

Allen Becker 0

Housing: The Yimbys who want to shake up suburbia

Allen Becker 0

Brexit arrangements: ‘We’ve stockpiled 10,000 wine bottles’

Allen Becker 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *