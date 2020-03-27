Rent-to-own giant Brighthouse close to collapse

Image copyright

Rent-to-own giant BrightHouse is close to collapse, the BBC understands, placing 2,400 jobs in danger.

The corporate is anticipated to fall into management on Monday after dealing with an inflow of reimbursement claims for promoting to individuals who may just no longer pay off.

Stricter lending regulations had put the industry underneath pressure lengthy ahead of stores had been closed owing to coronavirus.

BrightHouse has 200,000 shoppers and is the most important operator within the rent-to-own sector.

Rent-to-own shoppers make per month bills for home items, in impact renting items till they have got paid in complete. Many are on low-incomes, and in finding it tough to get entry to credit score from mainstream lenders to pay for refrigerators and washing machines.

BrightHouse shoppers will proceed with bills, even supposing the corporate is going into management.

The anticipated collapse, first reported through Sky News, would see 240 stores close, a few of which might be in Poundland retail outlets, until a purchaser is located.