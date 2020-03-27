John Menzies axes 17,500 jobs amid travel slump

Image copyright

Aviation products and services company John Menzies has introduced it has lower greater than 17,500 jobs international because it struggles to take care of the foremost slump in air travel brought about by means of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Edinburgh-based company stated the transfer used to be a part of a significant effort to chop prices.

The process losses constitute greater than part the crowd’s general team of workers.

Menzies supplies fuelling, floor dealing with and load dealing with products and services at 200 airports.

The corporate stated its global and home airline shoppers have been grounding passenger flights “on an unprecedented scale”.

The choice of flights treated previously two weeks has fallen by means of greater than 60%, whilst volumes within the shipment sector have dropped by means of about 20%.

In a buying and selling replace, the corporate stated those that had misplaced their jobs have been being supported in some international locations by means of governmental schemes and it was hoping that “in the fullness of time a high number of these employees can return to the business”.

‘Difficult occasions’

Menzies additionally printed that it used to be making an attempt to safe one of the emergency investment for companies introduced this week by means of the chancellor of the exchequer and used to be lately engaged in “constructive discussions” with its lending banks.

As a part of its value slicing measures, the entire corporate’s administrators and senior control have now taken a 20% pay lower.

Chief govt Giles Wilson stated: “John Menzies % has existed since 1833 and been indexed since 1962 however by no means have we confronted such tough and unpredictable occasions.

“Our business has been one of the crucial suffering from Covid-19 and we’re doing the whole thing we will to cut back prices while taking a look after the desires of our workers.”