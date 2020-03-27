Joe Biden Jokes About Trump and Sarah Palin With Jimmy Kimmel

After FaceTiming with comedians like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bill Burr during the last few days at the quarantined model of his late-night display, Jimmy Kimmel stepped issues up a notch on Thursday evening when he welcomed former Vice President Joe Biden reside from his Delaware basement.

With each males showing from their properties, it was once a looser and extra down-to-earth interview than it will were in-studio. They traded barbs about baseball on what would were opening day and mentioned the demanding situations of operating for president when you’ll be able to’t cross out of doors.

President Donald Trump first got here up when Kimmel famous that he had just lately tweeted a video of Biden coughing. “Do you think he’s worried about you?” the host requested.

“I think he’s worried about my health, probably, he’s very concerned,” Biden joked. “He’s always looked out for me.”

Kimmel time and again attempted to goad Biden into taking photographs at Trump over his coronavirus reaction, however Biden most commonly declined to take the bait, projecting a intentionally measured means that was once designed to use to independents and Republicans in addition to Democrats.

When Biden introduced up the alarming unemployment numbers, Kimmel stated, “I make no secret of the fact that I hope that he is signing up for unemployment come November,” regarding Trump. The host did not get Biden to tease any names for his attainable operating mate, however did ask if Sarah Palin was once at the checklist.

“I asked her, she doesn’t want to be,” Biden deadpanned. “I asked if I could call her ‘Sarah’ and she said no.”

Biden additionally driven again at the fears that Trump may just try to put off the overall election because of the pandemic. “No, he doesn’t have the authority to do that,” he stated earlier than caution that Trump may just “start a drum beat saying it should be postponed.”

“I hope we debate, I’m looking forward to that,” Biden added when Kimmel requested if he idea Trump would agree to fulfill him one-on-one forward of the election.

Before they signed off, Biden delivered his maximum relatable second by way of asking Kimmel, “Is your wife getting as frustrated with you as my wife’s getting with me?”