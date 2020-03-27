Jeremy Renner Has, Unfortunately, Released a Song Titled ‘The Medicine’

Jeremy Renner, I’ve only one query: Haven’t all of us suffered sufficient?

For the uninitiated, Renner could be maximum widely known for his appearing paintings, however he additionally dabbles in track, posting tunes to each YouTube and Instagram—the place his deal with, @renner4real, would possibly remind The Lonely Island lovers of a sure Andy Samberg personality. It’s an apt parallel—as a result of from the sadly timed identify to the generic and tacky manufacturing, it’s laborious to take this music significantly.

Renner is a famous person apparently bent on discovering as many income streams as conceivable. Remember that point he made a doomed app to monetize his personal fanbase? (That was once simply remaining fall, however time has been rendered meaningless so it looks like a lifetime in the past.) It’s in all probability value noting, then, that simply days in the past the actor asked to decrease his kid beef up bills in mild of the coronavirus pandemic, which he says has impacted his source of revenue. Perhaps this music will assist cushion the monetary blow?