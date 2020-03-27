Is Matt Lucas Bringing New Episodes of ‘Little Britain’ To Netflix? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Little Britain creators Matt Lucas and David Walliams might reboot their hit cartoon comedy display on Netflix.

In an interview on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Lucas showed that the comedian duo in the back of the BBC program were in dialogue with Netflix about long run episodes at the streaming provider.

“It might happen. We had a conversation with them a while ago, and so the seed was planted in our head. We’d love to bring it back in some way and at some point,” Lucas mentioned whilst selling his new podcast.

David Walliams and Matt Lucas because the characters Lou and Andy at a 2006 “Little Britain” DVD signing in London.

Photo by way of Gianfranco Calcagno/FilmMagic

The radio interview showed a prior record in British tabloid The Sun, which described a phone assembly Lucas and Walliams deliberate to have with Netflix. According to an unnamed supply, Netflix presented the duo roughly $3.6 million to reboot the display, with new episodes to be produced by way of BBC Studios.

But whether or not it is on Netflix or no longer, there can be extra Little Britain.

“We’re both quite busy boys, but we’re speaking often, and one idea was to maybe do a stage show of it again,” Lucas added. “I think it will come back in some form, we’re just still figuring out what that will be.”

Originally a radio display on BBC Radio 4, Little Britain ran for 3 seasons, from 2003 to 2005, with a number of specials or even a Little Britain are living display. In the collection, Walliams and Lucas performed over-the-top variations of British personality varieties, with a voice-over performing virtually as an anthropological information to those in most cases British oddballs. The collection was once adopted by way of an HBO derivative referred to as Little Britain USA.

Popular characters incorporated the obnoxious teenager chav Vicky Pollard (Lucas), weight-watcher tyrant Marjorie Dawes (Lucas) and overbearing Scottish lodge proprietor Ray McCooney (Walliams), who terrorizes his guests with riddles and his piccolo.

Since Little Britain, Walliams has transform a best-selling writer of kids’s books, along with his ongoing function as a pass judgement on on Britain’s Got Talent, whilst Lucas has popped up in motion pictures like Bridesmaids and Alice in Wonderland.

Lucas can also be the brand new co-host for the 11th season of The Great British Bake Off, changing Sandi Toksvig, host of the TV quiz display QI.

Should Little Britain get the Netflix remedy, it could sign up for a vast slate of different rebooted comedy collection, together with Arrested Development, Trailer Park Boys, Wet Hot American Summer and Mystery Science Theater 3000.